Meet Ona Batlle, the Spanish star thought to be dating a Lioness

Ona Batlle will be hoping to shatter England's dreams on Sunday night as the Spanish star is part of the squad taking on the Lionesses in the Euros final.

However, it's not only the heart of the nation that Ona might be breaking, as she could also take on her rumoured partner, Lucy Bronze. Although the pair haven't commented on reports that they might be an item, the rivals have been seen enjoying time together when not representing their national teams.

Here's all you need to know about the Spanish defender, including her links to Lucy…

Relationship with Lucy Bronze

Neither Lucy nor Ona have commented on a possible relationship, but ahead of the tournament the two defenders were seen on holiday together. Lucy opted to only say: "Few days of sun," while Ona responded with a heart-eyed face emoji.

During her "bday week", Ona shared a photo where she cuddled up to Lucy. The Spanish ace looked gorgeous in a pink outfit, while Lucy stunned in a pretty black look. In December 2024, the pair also enjoyed a trip to Disneyland Paris, with Ona quipping: "What a magical place."

© Instagram Ona is thought to be dating Lioness star Lucy Bronze

The duo were spotted outside the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, as well as having fun on the Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast ride.

Even though they're rivals on the field, it appears their love might trump this, as Ona was seen comforting Lucy after Spain beat England in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Ona's career

Ona, 26, was scouted when she was just 12 by Barcelona. However, after it became more difficult for younger players to secure positions in the team, Ona left for pastures new and in 2017, she was signed for Madrid. She played in an impressive 28 out of 30 games in her debut season.

She signed for Levante in 2018, before moving abroad for Manchester United in 2020. She cemented her place on the team by being named Women's Player of the Year. Despite her position as a full-back, Ona scored two goals during her time with the English club.

© Getty Images, Ona comforted the star after England's loss to Spain in 2023

In 2023, she left the United Kingdom and returned to Spain, signing for Barcelona in a full circle moment.

Speaking after Spain's World Cup victory, Ona said: "We did a really good job. They are a very good team and we knew it was going to be tough. We had to stay together and work.

© Getty Images Ona now plays for Barcelona

"We have shown we have talent and we also work hard. Also, everyone [in the squad] believed we could win this tournament. That’s such an important thing."