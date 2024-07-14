Meet Lamine Yamal: The 17-year-old Spanish footballer breaking records – and his surprise link to Lionel Messi

Spain are due to face England in Sunday evening's Euros final and one of the star players that Spain will be counting on is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The teenager has already smashed records as he became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the tournament during the semi-final match against Germany. Lamine also became the youngest-ever player at the Euros, the youngest player to feature in the knockout stage and the youngest-ever person to give an assist.

Turning 17 the day before the final, the youngster will no doubt be aiming to be lifting the Euros trophy instead of slicing into some birthday cake.

But what do you know of the young star, who has a surprising link to Lionel Messi – often dubbed as the 'best player in the world'? Here's all you need to know…

Upbringing

Lamine was born on 13 July 2007 in Barcelona, to Mounir and Sheila, who hail from Morocco and Equatorial Guinea respectively. The star is clearly proud of his family and has the flags of their respective home nations sewn into his boots.

Lamine was raised in the Rocafonda neighbourhood, which lies 20 miles away from Barcelona, and his family are still based in the area, with his uncle running a bakery, which is adorned with a graffiti mural of himself pulling off his signature celebration, which is also a sweet nod to his hometown.

The footballer is famed for his 3-0-4 finger gesture after scoring a goal, a reference to the area's post code.

Football was clearly always in Lamine's blood and as a baby, the star was washed by striker Lionel Messi during a Barcelona F.C. calendar shoot. Over recent days, the photo has gone viral, with Lamine's father, Mounir dubbing it the "beginning of two legends".

Career

Lamine was scouted at just the age of seven and he soon joined the La Masia Academy, which has taught some of the game's best players including Lionel Messi, Xavi and Gerard Pique.

The star only made his professional debut last year, appearing for Barcelona at the age of 15, and he secured 54 caps for the team and a further 13 caps for the national team ahead of the tournament.

The star reportedly made his national debut as Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente was concerned that Morocco might try and poach the young star. Barcelona is also so worried about other teams vying for his attention that his contract demands £868 million for anyone wanting to buy him.

Speaking to Reuters, Luis described the young star as a "special breed".

School

Given his young age, Lamine is still studying in school and actually brought homework with him to Germany to keep focused on his education during the Euros.

"I brought my homework here because I'm in the 4th year," he told reporters. "I have online classes too and those are going fine. I hope the teacher doesn't get mad at me."

It appears that Lamine's studies are going well and it was reported in Spanish media that he passed his ESOs ahead of the Euros – with the youngster immediately phoning his mother to share the good news.

