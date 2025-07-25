Ozzy Osbourne's 2 rarely-seen older children who were snubbed from family's tribute

The world of music and showbiz is reeling following the sad news that metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has died aged 76.

Ozzy, who fronted the rock band Black Sabbath, whose final performance came earlier this month, died at home surrounded by his family, and the news was confirmed in a statement on social media.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement read.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

Ozzy Osbourne's death was announced by his family View post on Instagram

The statement was signed by Ozzy's widow, Sharon, 72, and four of the late singer's children: Kelly, 40, Jack, 39, Aimee, 41, and Louis, 50.

Fans will notice, however, that two of his older children were missing from the statement released by the family.

Ozzy was a proud dad of six children, three of whom were from his first marriage to Thelma Riley. Find out more about his older kids, who were missing from the tribute...

© Getty Images Tributes have been pouring in for the rock legend

Ozzy Osbourne's two older kids missing from tribute

In addition to the four names listed, Ozzy was a dad to his oldest daughter, Jessica, and a son Elliot, whom he adopted while married to Thelma.

Ozzy married his first wife in 1971. Thelma was already a father to her son, Elliot Kingsley, 59, from a previous relationship, and Ozzy would go on to adopt him as his own son.

© Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne, singer with the Heavy Metal band Black Sabbath, seen here at home with his children Jessica and Louis, 19th August 1978

Not much is known about Elliot as he chooses to live a life away from the public eye, unlike his famous siblings.

Meanwhile, Jessica, 53, is Ozzy's eldest daughter, who went on to become an actress. In the 2011 documentary, God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica described their childhood as "erratic".

Thelma and Ozzy divorced in 1982, and the same year, he married Sharon. With Sharon, Ozzy would go on to welcome three more children who have gone on to have their own kids, making Ozzy a grandfather to ten children.

© Getty Images English rock singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon and their children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, in the USA, 1987

Ozzy Osbourne's family he leaves behind

Ozzy's other children he leaves behind are Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Aimee, 41, is Ozzy and Sharon, eldest child, and perhaps the least well-known.

© Instagram Jack and Kelly Osbourne with their parents, Sharon and Ozzy, plus their children

Aimee opted out of appearing on their reality TV show, The Osbournes, but is also in the world of showbiz.

Kelly and Jack, however, did appear on the reality show and so became household names along with their famous parents.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Aimee and Kelly Osbourne pictured in 2003

Tributes for metal legend Ozzy

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the singer, who was the recipient of multiple prestigious awards throughout his impressive career.

"So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," Sir Elton John shared on social media. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.

Ozzy Osbourne: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Meeting Sharon Ozzy first met Sharon in 1970 when she was 18 years old and her father was managing his band, Black Sabbath. However, their romantic relationship didn't start until years later when Sharon took over managing Ozzy's career. 2. His first tattoo His famous 'OZZY' tattoo on the knuckle of his left hand was done by himself. 3. Bat incident In 1982, Ozzy bit the head off a bat while onstage. He later claimed he thought the animal was a rubber toy thrown to him by the crowd and never intended to hurt it. 4. Driver's license Ozzy got his driver's license later in life when he was 60 years old. He had to take the test around 19 times to actually pass. 5. Taunting nickname His nickname ''Ozzy'' was actually a taunt by his school friends growing up before it became his stage name.

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Rod Stewart said: "Bye, Bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there – later rather than sooner."

© Getty Big names from the world of music have been paying tribute to Ozzy following his death aged 76

His Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi also shared an emotional tribute, writing: "I just can't believe it! My dear, dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park."

"It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words; there won't ever be another like him. Geezer (Butler), Bill (Ward) and I have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace, Oz. Tony."