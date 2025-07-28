Kristen Stewart looks unrecognizable with bold new look as she steps out with wife Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart turned heads this weekend in Los Angeles when she stepped out for a casual stroll looking practically unrecognizable.

The 35‑year‑old actress debuted a bold new hair color that sent fans, and fellow dogwalkers, into a tizzy.

Flanked by her wife, screenwriter‑director Dylan Meyer, and their fluffy canine companion, Kristen’s bright neon tresses glowed like a summer sunset against the palm‑lined streets of West Hollywood.

Kristen and Dylan walked side by side on a sun‑dappled sidewalk, matching in loose T‑shirts and green athletic shorts.

Dylan, wearing a black Moonstone cap and aviator shades, kept pace with Kristen’s longer‑than‑ever neon hair, which peaks out from a messy topknot.

Their dog, an alert, medium‑sized breed with black fur, was decked out in a teal harness, trotting contentedly alongside the couple.

Kristen’s hair is a head‑to‑toe neon transformation, an electric mix of coral and hot pink that perfectly frames her pale complexion.

She held a cold brew in one hand and the dog’s leash in the other, her posture relaxed but undeniably confident.

Gone are the pink‑tipped blond strands she was last seen sporting; in their place is a fearless commitment to color that suggests this star is ready to play a whole new role. Whether on screen or off.

It’s not unusual for Kristen to reinvent herself with hair. Over the years she’s cycled through jet black pixie crops, bleached platinum bobs, undercut mohawks and every shade in between.

But this weekend’s neon debut might be her boldest yet. What we do know is that her hair choices have long reflected her mood and her characters.

In a 2023 interview with the Associated Press, Kristen explained how she uses her hair as a tool for transformation. "I really like having long hair," she said.

"It’s such a descriptor though, such a character on your body. Like, when I have long hair, I move my body completely differently. I walk into rooms differently. I wear different clothes... I might do everything differently." She went on to recall her post‑Love Lies Bleeding haircut obsession:"“I was so addicted to cutting my hair after we made [Love Lies Bleeding]. I couldn’t stop just, like, blunt fronting my bangs."

Since that 2023 thriller’s release, Kristen told the AP she’s opted for a more "neutral" look—cool‑toned blond with subtle pink tips that nod to her off‑beat style.

Now, just months later, she’s given her locks a full‑on neon overhaul. It’s impossible not to wonder whether the change has something to do with her burgeoning slate of projects.

Kristen will soon appear in The Wrong Girls, the thriller her wife Dylan is directing. She’s also attached to the horror epic Flesh of the Gods, as well as a high‑profile limited series, The Challenger, in which she’s rumored to play a NASA engineer. Could this vibrant new hue be a sneak‑peek into a daring new character? Or perhaps a signal that Kristen is simply in an experimental mood.

Whatever the reason, photos of Kristen’s new hair have lit up social media. Fans took one look at the bright color and Kristen’s easy confidence and flooded Twitter with praise. “Neon goddess,” one admirer wrote. “Kristen steals the sunshine,” another gushed.