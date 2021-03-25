Kristen Stewart looks identical to Princess Diana in new image from biopic The film is set for release in late 2021

A new image of Kristen Stewart in her role as the late Diana, Princess of Wales has been released as filming for the biopic Spencer moves to the UK.

The stunning new shot shows the 30-year-old actress gazing into the camera, her hair styled in Diana's distinctive layered bob.

Kristen wears a red and green plaid coat with gold buttons and a black lapel – similar to a Catherine Walker style sported by Diana on many occasions over the years, including to visit Portsmouth in 1989.

READ: Kristen Stewart's 'home' as Princess Diana is an unseen royal palace-turned-hotel – see inside

The new image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

The actress also sports a replica of Diana's famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which of course was given to Kate Middleton when Prince William proposed in 2010.

The first image of Kristen in the role was released in January, showing her gazing out of the window in another Diana-esque outfit, consisting of a black turtleneck, red coat and black hat with a veil.

MORE: Charles Spencer reveals striking portrait of Princess Diana on display in his home

MORE: Actors who have played members of the royal family

Diana pictured in 1989

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film is set over a crucial weekend in Princess Diana's life six years before her tragic death in 1997 aged 36. Taking place at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Spencer will see Diana spend her final Christmas with the royal family before ending her marriage to Prince Charles.

The synopsis for the film reads: "December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate.

"There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different."

Along with Kristen, the biopic will also star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris - although details on who they will be portraying have not been released yet.

Spencer is due for release in late 2021.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.