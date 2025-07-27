Hugh Grant’s best 6 'creepy' performances as he moves away from his romcom era

Hugh Grant has been going through changes over the past few years when it comes to his on‑screen persona. Once known for rom‑com charm, he now leans into unsettling roles with surprising intensity.

Hugh is 64, and his recent shift into darker territory has resonated with audiences and critics alike. His choices include villainous turns in Heretic, A Very English Scandal and The Undoing, offering a glimpse into a new era of his career.

Heretic (2024)

1/ 6 © A24

This A24 horror film casts Hugh as Mr Reed, a sinister host who traps two Mormon missionaries. Viewers called his portrayal "creepy as hell" and four‑star praise came from critics. This role marks a bold departure from his rom‑com roots.

I loved this film, and it might have ended up being my favourite movie of 2024. The main reason I loved Heretic so much was because of Hugh Grant's performance. He's just evil in this movie. A maniacal character, and Grant plays him perfectly.

A Very English Scandal (2018)

2/ 6 © BBC

Hugh plays Jeremy Thorpe, a charismatic politician embroiled in scandal.

Critics noted the watchable “devil” inside Grant in this real‑life drama, praising his complexity and unapologetic edge.

On a more personal note, I think this performance is his best ever. It's no wonder that he ended up being nominated for a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in the series.

The Undoing (2020)

3/ 6 © HBO

In this HBO drama, Hugh stars alongside Nicole Kidman as a charismatic psychiatrist. His charm subtly masks darker impulses, revealing a chilling psychological edge.

As I mentioned in my video on TikTok, this was the first time I watched him and realised that he could really pull off playing the villain. He plays a horrible character in the HBO show, and it's a performance that sticks with you.

Paddington 2 (2017)

4/ 6 © StudioCanal

In Paddington 2, Grant plays Phoenix Buchanan, a self-obsessed actor who's a master of disguise. In the film, Buchanan steals the pop-up book that's linked to a vast family fortune, and he'll do anything within his power to get his riches. Grant's performance blends humour with menace in unexpected ways, showcasing uncanny charm turned unsettling.

Paddington 2 might be one of my favourite films ever, and a lot of it is down to Grant's brilliant turn as the film's main villain. He's just brilliant in the film, and his song and dance number at the end of the movie is truly something to behold.

Cloud Atlas (2012)

5/ 6 © Warner Bros. Pictures

He plays six different roles, some deeply flawed and scheming. The ambition of these varied characters helped pave the way for his later, darker performances.

An awfully big adventure (1995)

6/ 6 © 20th Century Studios

Grant plays Meredith Potter, a smarmy theatre director in this dark coming‑of‑age drama. The role revealed early hints of his talent for unsettling charm and sardonic menace.

Hugh’s transformation didn’t happen overnight. As a Senior Online Writer at HELLO! and the Editor of pop‑culture site Small Screen, I’ve watched this shift closely, and I've been really impressed by his ability to play really creepy and nasty characters.

He once quipped that he prefers roles where he can let his character’s inner evil surface, explaining that audiences are drawn to villains because they feel more real than idealised heroes.

Why these roles stand out

© BBC A Very English Scandal is one of Hugh Grant's very best performances

Each of these performances harnesses Hugh’s trademark charm, then twists it. Whether he plays an unsettling host or a scandalous politician, Hugh blends warmth with menace.

His recent roles prove he’s no longer content with the “nice guy” archetype. He now gravitates toward complex, flawed characters that demand attention and unsettle viewers.

As I said on TikTok: "Watching Hugh in Heretic was like rediscovering a different side of him—one that chills you under the skin." He’s no longer the romantic lead: he’s evolved into someone you can’t quite trust.

The late‑career renaissance

© StudioCanal Hugh Grant is incredible in Paddington 2

From rom‑com staple to indie villain, Grant has embraced risk. Heretic pushed him further into horror territory, and he received acclaim for blending charm with chilling menace in a role that demands psychological precision.

Other performances—Thorpe, Buchanan, Mr Reed—showcase a range that reveals both his talent and his willingness to surprise.

Hugh’s journey from heart‑throb to psychological villain reflects his refusal to be pigeon‑holed. He continues to choose projects with depth and complexity. His roles now provoke discomfort, fascination and respect in equal measure.