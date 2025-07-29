Helen Skelton relationship update after Gethin Jones makes bold move

It appears TV hosts Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton have cooled off their budding romance.

According to pictures posted by the MailOnline, the Welsh Morning Live host has been spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya, while on a lads' trip to Australia.

Gethin, 47, has been in Australia watching the British and Irish Lions with friends and even posted a number of snaps from the trip, including one on a beach in Sydney.

© Instagram Gethin has been in Australia with friends watching the Lions

"Wandering (some call it prowling) around Sydney!" he captioned the snaps. In the other picture, he posed with his friends on a pier in Sydney Harbour as the iconic Opera House peeked behind the group in the background.

News of Gethin's dating profile comes just days after he wished his co-host, Helen, a happy birthday amid rumours that the pair had potentially sparked a romance.

© Instagram Gethin wished Helen a happy birthday posting this photo of her to his Instagram

In a tribute to his Morning Live co-host, Gethin shared a picture of the Countryfile star with a group of very shaggy sheep.

Helen looked beautiful in the photo as she rocked a grey jacket, a pair of figure-sculpting skinny jeans and a hat as she posed next to the animals. In a gushing message, Gethin wrote: "Penblwydd Hapus @helenskelton! Have the best time hanging out with your mates x."

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton's romance rumours

Gethin’s Australian trip comes amid swelling rumours that the TV personality may have formed a romance with his co-host, Helen Skelton.

The TV stars are known for their flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram. Last month, they were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company.

© BBC/Instagram Helen and Gethin have sparked romance rumours after being snapped on a motorbike together in Manchester

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre, showing off their close connection. The two have been friends for years and, as of 2023, became co-hosts on Morning Live and have since sparked dating rumours.

"I've done this job for a long time and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks," Helen told HELLO! in a June 2025 exclusive interview. "Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Comic Relief 2025/James Stack Helen recently touched on her close friendship with Gethin in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Helen has been single since her high-profile divorce from husband Richie Myler, who is also the father of her three children, Ernie, nine, Louis, eight and Elsie, three.

Meanwhile, Gethin was last linked to First Dates star Cici Coleman in 2023. Before that, he had reportedly dated TOWIE's Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014 as well as German underwear model Katja Zwara in 2017