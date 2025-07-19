Gethin Jones seemingly hints he's missing Helen Skelton's birthday amid romance rumours

Helen Skelton will no doubt be busy celebrating her 42nd birthday, but it appears that her rumoured love interest, Gethin Jones, won't be spending the day with her.

In a tribute to his Morning Live co-host, Gethin shared a picture of the Countryfile star with a group of very shaggy sheep. Helen looked beautiful in the photo as she rocked a grey jacket, a pair of figure-sculpting skinny jeans and a hat as she posed next to the beautiful beasts.

In a gushing message, Gethin wrote: "Penblwydd Hapus @helenskelton! Have the best time hanging out with your mates x."

© Instagram Gethin hinted he wouldn't be celebrating with Helen

Helen hasn't revealed how she plans to spend her big day, but she'll likely be spending the big day with her family up in Cumbria. Gethin doesn't live too far from the presenter, as he lives in Altrincham, Manchester, a roughly 90 minute train journey.

Romance rumours

The pair have sparked ongoing romance rumours with their notably flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram.

Last month, Helen and Gethin were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike while heading for breakfast in Manchester city centre, showing off their close connection.

© BBC/Instagram Helen and Gethin have a close bond

Back in March, mum-of-three Helen shared a gushing social media post about her co-star Gethin following the pair's roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief.

Both Helen and Gethin have been friends for years, and as of 2023, they have been co-hosting Morning Live on BBC One. The duo, who are also close to their fellow presenter, Michelle Ackerley, have spoken highly of one another and their close bond.

© BBC What do you think of the potential coupling?

In a joint interview with MailOnline, Helen told Gethin: "I don't think you've got time for a partner because you're so busy looking after the rest of us. Whenever I have technical questions about my Wi-Fi for example, I'm like, 'Geth, how do I do this, how can I do that?'"