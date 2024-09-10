Helen Skelton's ex-husband Richie Myler has reportedly welcomed his second child with his new partner, Stephanie Thirkill.

The rugby player, 34, is already a dad to three children from his nine-year marriage to the BBC broadcaster which ended in 2022. Their divorce was finalised seven months ago.

Richie and Stephanie's new arrival follows the birth of their first child together, Olivia, in May 2023. According to a report in the MailOnline, the couple welcomed a son named Freddie three months ago.

The father-of-five has not yet spoken publicly on the news. HELLO! has reached out to Richie's representatives for comment.

Richie and the former Strictly star's marriage was confirmed to be over when the Morning Live presenter announced on Instagram that her husband had "left the family home", four months after they welcomed their daughter, Elsie.

The ex-married couple also share two sons: Ernie, eight, and Louis, five.

It is not known if Richie and Stephanie have tied the knot, but Stephanie's Instagram name has been updated to Stephanie Emily Myler. Her bio has also been updated and now reads: "Olivia + Freddie's mummy."

After the birth of their daughter, Olivia, last year, Richie's team coach said: "Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we've given him a little time off to settle in at home."

Meanwhile, Richie and Stephanie's relationship first came to light in May 2022 not long after it was confirmed that the sportsman and former Strictly finalist had parted ways.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.

"We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Countryfile host Helen later opened up about the split in her autobiography, In My Stride. "I was in shock," she wrote candidly. "I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn't see it coming and it sounds like a cliché, but that was me."

Around the same time, she also spoke to The Telegraph about the ordeal: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."