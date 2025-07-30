Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Fans bid farewell to legendary rocker Birmingham - live updates
Subscribe
Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Fans bid farewell to legendary rocker Birmingham - live updates
Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California© Getty

Ozzy Osbourne funeral cortege begins in Birmingham

The Black Sabbath singer's procession is taking place in his home town as the legend is laid to rest

Georgia Weir
Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ozzy Osbourne fans have shown up en masse to pay their respects to the music legend as his cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham before the family holds a private funeral. 

The Black Sabbath singer's coffin will travel along Broad Street in the city centre from 1pm on Wednesday. 

It's expected to stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have left tributes since the heavy metal icon died last week, aged 76. 

Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said the city where Osbourne grew up will give him the "farewell he deserves". 

He said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. "Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral. 

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. 

"We're proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

1/4

Fans arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne through the streets of Birmingham, following his death last week aged 76. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Four hours before the cortege is scheduled to start, fans have started arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman.

2/4

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Eliza Finn-OâShea of Birmingham poses in front of tributes prior Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege is set to travel through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. His death occurred just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Fans both young and old are turning out in droves with homemade signs and Black Sabbath memorabilia as they line the streets of Birmingham to farewell the heavy metal legend.


3/4

Media Image© PA Images via Getty Images

The cortege will reportedly be accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass as well as the singer's family.

4/4

Floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, ahead of his body brought back to his home city for a procession following his death last week aged 76. Picture date: Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images

Ahead of the cortege, floral tributes have been left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More