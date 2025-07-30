Ozzy Osbourne funeral cortege begins in Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne fans have shown up en masse to pay their respects to the music legend as his cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham before the family holds a private funeral.

The Black Sabbath singer's coffin will travel along Broad Street in the city centre from 1pm on Wednesday.

It's expected to stop at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have left tributes since the heavy metal icon died last week, aged 76.

Birmingham Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said the city where Osbourne grew up will give him the "farewell he deserves".

He said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. "Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

"We're proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

1/ 4 © PA Images via Getty Images Four hours before the cortege is scheduled to start, fans have started arriving early to get their spot near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham ahead of funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman.



2/ 4 © Getty Images Fans both young and old are turning out in droves with homemade signs and Black Sabbath memorabilia as they line the streets of Birmingham to farewell the heavy metal legend.



3/ 4 © PA Images via Getty Images The cortege will reportedly be accompanied by musicians Bostin Brass as well as the singer's family.

