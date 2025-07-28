Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ozzy Osbourne's loved ones pay new poignant tribute to star after announcing his death
Ozzy Osbourne

The late Black Sabbath star passed away on July 22

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
15 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne's death was announced on July 22 in a heartbreaking message posted on the star's Instagram page. 

And nearly one week on, the late Black Sabbath star's loved ones have shared another poignant tribute to the singer on his account. 

A new post was uploaded on July 28, featuring a single black candle burning in front of a black background with "Ozzy Osbourne" written at the top in yellow and red font. 

ozzy osbourne sitting on throne© Getty Images
Ozzy Osbourne's loved ones paid a new tribute on his Instagram page nearly a week on from his death

A single candle emoji was added to the caption. In the comments, many fans took the opportunity to pay their respects to Ozzy. 

One wrote: "Can't believe it's almost been a week," while another responded: "We love you Ozzy. That's all I've got. This one hurt bad." A third added: "We will miss you. Sending love, hugs to Osbourne family." 

Ozzy Osbourne's Instagram page had a poignant update© Instagram
Ozzy Osbourne's Instagram page had a poignant update

The account has also shared a number of tributes from fans around the world over the past few days but without any captions. These have included pictures of flowers being left in his hometown of Birmingham, wall art and throwback photos. 

Ozzy's death has devastated not only his fans around the world, but his devoted family. They paid a joint tribute when announcing the news of his passing, which was signed by his wife Sharon Osbourne and four of his six children - Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis. 

Ozzy was also dad to Jessica and Elliott, who along with Louis, he shared with his first wife, Thelma Riley. 

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 28, 2015 in London, England© WireImage
Ozzy Osbourne with his wife Sharon Osbourne and children Kelly and Jack

The tribute read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. "We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis." 

Kelly has shared a number of throwback videos on Instagram Stories since her father's death, and shared the words to Ozzy's hit song, "Changes", that they re-released together in 2003. 

She wrote: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had." Jack's ex-wife, who is the mother of three of Ozzy and Sharon's grandchildren, Lisa Stelly, has also taken to social media to pay tribute. 

Aimee with her family before their reality show, The Osbournes © eddie sanderson
Ozzy in a throwback photo with Sharon and their three children - Aimee, Kelly and Jack

"The world got Ozzy. We got Papa. One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you," she captioned the post. 

Ozzy and Sharon had been living in LA for many years, but it was always Ozzy's wish to retire in the UK. He passed away just two weeks after his farewell show, at the family's home in England. 

photo of ozzy osbourne with cane© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The
Ozzy passed away just two weeks after his farewell concert

Thames Valley air ambulance arrived at the home at 10:30am with the Daily Mail reporting the helicopter left the property two hours later. in his final two hours. A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance confirmed with the outlet that "our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday". 

Ozzy and Sharon bought the 350-acre estate near the Chilterns, northwest of London, in 1993 and had spent weeks refurbishing it ahead of their arrival in the UK to accommodate his needs. The couple had recently added a new rehab wing, a swimming pool and a pond.

