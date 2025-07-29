Halle Berry wows in plunging top in new vacation photos with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is living the good life with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Earlier this month, the Catwoman actress embarked on a major road trip with her beau, and has delighted fans with glimpses into it.

So far, she has made stops in Joshua Tree, Pioneertown, Lake Powell, and now, the famed Antelope Canyon.

© Instagram Halle shared some stunning photos from Antelope Canyon

Halle took to Instagram yet again this week to share another stunning update from her road trip, this time sharing some magical photos from the famed Arizona canyon known for its swirling orange and pink walls.

She first shared a photo of the sunlight peeking through the canyon, followed by a selfie of her, and another impressive photo of her standing on the rocks, wearing a plunging black bodysuit paired with denim shorts and brown boots.

Halle also included a photo of Van, plus a video outside of the cave. "Nature will never betray the heart that loves her," she wrote with a silver emoji.

© Instagram The couple are on a big road trip

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "What an amazing summer filled with nature awakenings," as others followed suit with: "Nature nurtures our souls," and: "Beautiful places, beautiful faces," as well as: "It looks unreal!! Our planet Earth is really amazing."

A previous video Halle shared from their stop in Joshua tree revealed that her son Maceo, who will be 12 years old in October, also joined her and Van on the trip.

© Instagram Antelope Canyon is in Arizona

She shares Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, to whom she was married from 2013 to 2016, and with whom she has faced a contentious custody battle for several years.

In addition to Maceo, she is also a mom to daughter Nahla, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, with whom she also had difficult child custody disputes.

© Getty Halle and Van in 2023

Halle started dating Van, a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, in 2020, and earlier this summer, he revealed that he had proposed to her. "I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," he told Today.com, adding: "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

"Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," Halle explained.