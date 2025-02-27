Halle Berry's perfect response to three divorces may surprise you

Halle Berry is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, has an Oscar under her belt, and a beautiful brood of kids whom she is devoted to.

And yet, the brunette beauty revealed that people still question if something is wrong with her after she has weathered three failed marriages.

Halle opened up about these negative comments on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, as the pair bemoaned the state of the dating world.

Drew shared that is was hard to meet people these days in the world of dating apps, and she agreed that she "used to have this problem too." The talk show host has also been divorced three times.

"It's hard in these streets," the Oscar-winner shared. "I've heard people say, 'Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can't keep a man.' Who's to say I want to keep a man? I don't want to keep the wrong man. Like, I'm not crazy, right?"

She continued: "So when you find that you make a mistake — we all make mistakes. We have a right to say, 'Oh God, this was a mistake. Let me start again.' We have the right to do that."

Thankfully, Halle has found a soulmate in her partner, Van Hunt, whom she began dating in 2020.

"I always focused on what I didn't want, and you know what I did? I manifested that, because the universe only hears the action, right? They don't hear the 'don't' part," she said of her past relationships.

"What I realized was when I manifested the last time, I only focused on what I wanted. The things I didn't want I didn't even think about."

She added: "I was very specific about what I needed. I would just be positive around it, and believe it or not, one day I got introduced to [Van Hunt] by a friend."

The 58-year-old expected to start a family before her career took off, as she told Drew.

She has welcomed an 11-year-old son, Maceo, with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, and a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-partner, Gabriel Aubry.

The Monster's Ball actress appeared on the show to discuss her new menopause platform, Respin, which aims to empower women to openly discuss their experiences.

She got candid about the terrifying moment that she was misdiagnosed with herpes when in fact, she was suffering from symptoms of menopause.

Halle shared that she went to the doctor when she noticed bladder problems, and was told she had herpes. After he corrected himself and explained that she didn't have the illness, the 58-year-old went on a journey of discovery.

"This was a defining moment for me. I'm like, 'What is this?' He said, 'I don't know, that's what it looked like.' That sent me on my own reconnaissance, my own researching."

She created her platform based on this experience, explaining the lightbulb moment while speaking at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit.

"That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform, I have to use all of who I am and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women," she said.