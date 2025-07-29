Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons kitchen is the definition of luxe in new video

Gwyneth Paltrow's heart lies in the kitchen of her Hamptons home, where she has everything one could possibly need to cook up a storm.

The Shakespeare in Love actress bought her Hamptons abode in 2006 with her ex-husband Chris Martin for a cool $5.4 million, with the 7,000 square foot property providing the backdrop to her cooking escapades.

Kitchen capers

© Instagram Gwyneth took fans along as she made breakfast for her husband

Gwyneth took to Instagram over the weekend to showcase her cooking skills in her state-of-the-art kitchen, which includes a six-burner stove and a steam oven.

The 52-year-old sported blue striped pajamas as she cooked her infamous "boyfriend breakfast" for her now-husband Brad Falchuk, a tradition which began years prior.

"#boyfriendbreakfast of champions," she wrote in the caption. "A Vietnamese-inspired, protein-packed spread to kick off the weekend right. Homemade turkey & lemongrass sausage, garlic vegetables, fried eggs, and a drizzle of nuoc cham."

© Instagram Her kitchen island acts as a giant chopping board

Gwyneth explained the fun hobby to Vogue, recalling that "when we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning".

"I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. It was something I put time into every week planning. I called them boyfriend breakfasts," she recalled.

Luxe living

© Instagram The actress bought the Hamptons home for $5.4 million

Fans got a sneak peek at her stunning kitchen in the social media video, featuring the beige-painted cabinets and a chopping board the size of her kitchen island. Fans loved the chopping board in particular, with one commenting, "I like that her whole island is a cutting board."

The space has both a steam oven and a hearth oven, with the Goop founder once describing the latter as "like a wood-burning oven, but without the hassle".

She added that the kitchen was her happy place, as "whether it's a dinner or an afternoon snack for the kids, the happiest moments of the day are centered around food".

© Instagram She often films cooking videos for her fans

Gwyneth's lavish home also features five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, a swimming pool, a cold plunge pool and a vegetable garden.

"I grew up coming out here, and one of the things I love about it is that we have a really robust vegetable garden, beautiful tomatoes, jalapenos, and cucumber," she shared in an Instagram video.

Ditching the diet

© Getty The couple were on the Paleo diet for years

The mother of two is extremely health-conscious and stuck to a strict Paleo diet for years before admitting that it was difficult to keep up.

"I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very, very healthily," she said on The Goop Podcast.

"I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics, which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan, so very local, very seasonal," she explained. "Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar, etc."

© Getty Images The mom of two admitted that she was "a little bit sick" of the Paleo diet

The Oscar-winner added that it became more difficult to maintain the Paleo diet after experiencing health issues, particularly inflammation, began to take a toll.

"I'm a little bit sick of it, if I'm honest," she said. "I'm getting back into eating sourdough bread, and some cheese - there, I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long."

"But again, I think it's a good template, right?" she queried. "Eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don't think there is any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that, it's a good starting point."