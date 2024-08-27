Halle Berry slams 'unjust' ex-husband Olivier Martinez amid custody battle 9 years after split

Halle Berry's legal battle with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez doesn't appear to be coming to an end any time soon.

Though the Catwoman actress finalized her divorce from the French star last year — eight years after their 2015 split — the former couple has been embroiled in a complicated custody battle over their ten-year-old son Maceo.

The Oscar winner has made no secret of her disdain for her custody and child support terms with both her ex-husband and ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares daughter Nahla, and she is continuing to make her case for the wellbeing of her son.

In new court documents obtained by People, Halle, who is attempting to secure sole legal custody of Maceo, slammed her ex's attempts of delaying their custody case as "unjust" and that in doing so he is causing "detrimental harm" to their son.

Previous court filings revealed that Maceo is "grade levels" behind in school and has been diagnosed with ADHD, specific learning disorders and mild dyslexia, and she previously slammed Olivier for failing to accept and provide adequate care for him.

It's stated in the documents that: "It would be unjust, and certainly detrimental to Maceo, to continue the September 10, 2024 hearing by 120 days on the basis that third-party percipient witnesses are expected to testify or that Olivier somehow needs to retain other unidentified experts."

Olivier reacted with his own court filing, alleging that his ex-wife is "keeping him from being able to defend himself both by not having any time or fees to deal with her extreme request."

When Halle started dating Olivier, she was similarly involved in a bitter custody and child support dispute with her ex Gabriel, and the two men were at one point engaged in a physical fight; Olivier was granted an emergency protective order preventing Gabriel from coming within 100 yards of Halle and Nahla, plus Gabriel in turn obtained a restraining order against Olivier.

In 2014, Halle was ordered by a judge to pay Gabriel $16,000 a month in child support, a figure she has since both slammed as "extortion" and managed to slash to a lesser $8,000 a month, plus a percentage from her annual earnings.

Similarly, with Olivier, she has to pay him $8,000 a month in child support and an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million, and she is responsible for covering all of his private school tuition, as well as all extracurricular activities.

In a 2021 Instagram post, she spoke out against her child support agreements, sharing a photo that read: "Women don't owe you [expletive]," and writing in the comments section: "It takes great strength [everyday] to pay it. And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion!" plus: "I've been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!"

She continued: "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so. The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs."