Dennis Quaid, 71, reveals he found 'paradise' with wife Laura, 32, in candid interview

Dennis Quaid revealed that his marriage to his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, had been "paradise" ever since they tied the knot in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple first met at a business event in 2019 and were engaged by October of that year, opting to elope in June 2020 at a Santa Barbara resort due to the pandemic restrictions.

Wedded bliss

"Every day is paradise with her. It really is," Dennis told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"It's the closest relationship I've ever had with anybody. Every day is paradise," he continued. "What can I tell you? I don't know why God had waited so long to bring her, for her to come along, but [I'm] really glad he brought her into my life, or I walked into hers."

Laura is 39 years his junior, and works for the actor as the founding partner of his production company, Bonniedale Films.

Dennis previously opened up about their significant age gap, sharing with The Guardian that the discussion surrounding his relationship was "really a laugh".

"I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed," he explained.

"You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that," Dennis continued. "I've been married three times, and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Devastating divorces

The Parent Trap actor was married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, then to rom-com star Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. The couple also welcomed their son Jack in 1992. He was also married to real estate agent Kimberly Buffington from 2004 until 2018; they welcomed twins Thomas and Zoe together in 2007.

Dennis admitted that during his marriage to Meg, he grew jealous of her immense success and found it hard to reckon with his own career.

"When I met Meg, I was here as far as career thing and she was here and then [eclipsed my own career]," he explained on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace.

"I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me, but people are human. She was ascending as I went into rehab."

The 71-year-old added that the pair remained good friends despite their split and continued to peacefully co-parent Jack, who is an acclaimed actor in his own right.

"Meg is really such a great, sweet person and really talented and deserved all her success. I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg," he said. "We got Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe eclipse both of us."

Soulmates

Ultimately, Dennis is head over heels for his fourth wife, Laura, 32, and shared with People that she was the "love of [his] life".

"She came along and we have a bond with one another that I never had with anybody else before. It's a joy of life that we share together," he said.

