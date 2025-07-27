Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show: Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Oprah and other A-list stars in attendance

July 26 proved to be a pivotal night for members of the BeyHive, with the conclusion of Beyoncé's acclaimed (and suitably historic) Cowboy Carter Tour.

After 32 dates, the global concert tour, which sparked a fashion phenomenon and put the spotlight on the history of Black artists in country music, came to a close at the Allegiant Stadium close to Las Vegas.

The final night of the tour was full of a host of surprises, including some onstage from the singer herself, and some in the crowd from the number of A-list attendees who couldn't resist one more peek.

Take a look at some of the major stars at Beyoncé's final show, from her surprise acts to those grooving along…

© Getty Images Jay-Z Just like in Paris and Atlanta earlier in the tour, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z once again joined her onstage to perform some of his own most memorable hits, plus deliver his featured rap verse on "Crazy in Love." The power couple strut their stuff on stage in nearly matching ensembles, with the rapper dressed in head-to-toe black leather, while Beyoncé opted for a dazzling sequined black bodysuit and chaps featuring artwork repping her single "Deja Vu."

© Instagram Destiny's Child The night also proved to be a long-awaited reunion for Destiny's Child, with the "PROTECTOR" singer joined by the other members of the girl group, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The trio, who've remained extremely close friends throughout the years, rocked all-gold ensembles to belt out some of their most popular hits, strutting onto the stage to the tune of "Lose My Breath" and having the audience roaring to "Bootylicious."

© Instagram Gayle King and Oprah Best friends Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey were in attendance when Beyoncé first kicked off the tour on April 28 in Inglewood, California, and they were back to close it out as well. The pair once again showed up wearing denim-on-denim and joined matriarch Tina Knowles in the exclusive VIP area to rock out with some other A-list friends, with Gayle sharing some photos on Instagram with the caption: Grand opening, grand closing! Here in Las Vegas with the cowboy crew to see @beyonce close out her historic Cowboy Carter tour!!"

© Instagram Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington Also partying with Gayle and Oprah were Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington, with Tyler also being present at the tour's opening dates in California. The pair joined the besties for some snaps from the show, with Tyler wearing an off-white cowboy hat to tie his ensemble together, while Kerry opted for braids and a baby blue denim dress.

© Instagram Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Momager Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian couldn't resist dropping in for the final night of Cowboy Carter festivities either, although unlike the rest of their celebrity group, the pair decided to go for all-black instead. They were joined by Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, with Khloé documenting several of the celebrity cameos on stage. Others like Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya were also pictured in the crowd by fans, while Shaboozey joined Beyoncé on stage as well to perform "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'."