Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show: Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Oprah and other A-list stars in attendance
Subscribe
Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show: Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Oprah and other A-list stars in attendance
Beyoncé on stage at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, right outside Washington DC. In the first of two nights here on her COWBOY CARTER TOUR, she painted the stage mostly in the Nation's colors and delivered an enlightening near-three-hour performance to a capacity crowd. Beyoncé in concert, 'Cowboy Carter Tour', Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland, USA - 04 Jul 2025© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show: Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Oprah and other A-list stars in attendance

The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer wrapped her tour on July 26 in Las Vegas

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

July 26 proved to be a pivotal night for members of the BeyHive, with the conclusion of Beyoncé's acclaimed (and suitably historic) Cowboy Carter Tour.

After 32 dates, the global concert tour, which sparked a fashion phenomenon and put the spotlight on the history of Black artists in country music, came to a close at the Allegiant Stadium close to Las Vegas.

The final night of the tour was full of a host of surprises, including some onstage from the singer herself, and some in the crowd from the number of A-list attendees who couldn't resist one more peek.

Take a look at some of the major stars at Beyoncé's final show, from her surprise acts to those grooving along…

Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt ; BeyoncÃ© Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Jay-Z

Just like in Paris and Atlanta earlier in the tour, Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z once again joined her onstage to perform some of his own most memorable hits, plus deliver his featured rap verse on "Crazy in Love."

The power couple strut their stuff on stage in nearly matching ensembles, with the rapper dressed in head-to-toe black leather, while Beyoncé opted for a dazzling sequined black bodysuit and chaps featuring artwork repping her single "Deja Vu."

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams captured while performing together during Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show at Allegiant Stadium, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Destiny's Child

The night also proved to be a long-awaited reunion for Destiny's Child, with the "PROTECTOR" singer joined by the other members of the girl group, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

The trio, who've remained extremely close friends throughout the years, rocked all-gold ensembles to belt out some of their most popular hits, strutting onto the stage to the tune of "Lose My Breath" and having the audience roaring to "Bootylicious."

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey pose for photos in their backyard before heading to Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Gayle King and Oprah

Best friends Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey were in attendance when Beyoncé first kicked off the tour on April 28 in Inglewood, California, and they were back to close it out as well.

The pair once again showed up wearing denim-on-denim and joined matriarch Tina Knowles in the exclusive VIP area to rock out with some other A-list friends, with Gayle sharing some photos on Instagram with the caption: Grand opening, grand closing! Here in Las Vegas with the cowboy crew to see @beyonce close out her historic Cowboy Carter tour!!"

Kerry Washington, Kirby Bumpus, Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, and Khloé Kardashian pose for a photo at Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show at the Allegiant Stadium, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington

Also partying with Gayle and Oprah were Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington, with Tyler also being present at the tour's opening dates in California.

The pair joined the besties for some snaps from the show, with Tyler wearing an off-white cowboy hat to tie his ensemble together, while Kerry opted for braids and a baby blue denim dress.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian pose for a video during Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" show at Allegiant Stadium, shared on Instagram Stories© Instagram

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian

Momager Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian couldn't resist dropping in for the final night of Cowboy Carter festivities either, although unlike the rest of their celebrity group, the pair decided to go for all-black instead.

They were joined by Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble, with Khloé documenting several of the celebrity cameos on stage. Others like Maya Rudolph and Daniel Kaluuya were also pictured in the crowd by fans, while Shaboozey joined Beyoncé on stage as well to perform "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi joins her and Blue Ivy on stage

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More