Joanna and Chip Gaines make $25k move ahead of big change at family's Texas home

It's "Clear the List" season! Heading into the new school year in the fall, several teachers go online with their wishlists for their students on platforms like Amazon, focusing on classroom items, perks for their kids and necessities (Abbott Elementary fans, think season one episode four, "Wishlist").

Pitching in for this year's "Clear the List" season are none other than Joanna and Chip Gaines, with Magnolia co-founder Chip taking to his social media page to pledge their allegiance to the cause.

Chip, 50, took to X to quote tweet a teacher promoting the start of the season, declaring that he was "IN" to help as well, making a generous offer.

© ABC via Getty Images The "Abbott Elementary" episode "Wishlist" tackles "Clear the List" season as well

"Me + the team @magnolia have 25k we want to contribute," he wrote. "Let's clear ALL the lists! As always if *you are inspired PLEASE jump in and do your part," and then tagged his assistant: "@AssistingChip you better get ready."

His assistant then continued to document on their separate X page which schools were getting their lists cleared courtesy of Magnolia's donations, although one of his followers asked whether they were also dedicating funds to Texas flood relief, their home state.

"We're on it…," Chip responded. "Raised over 1M$ and have sent several groups of employees down to Kerrville to volunteer. Hoping to do much more."

While the start of the school year is always a notable one for Chip and Joanna's family, as it's when they bid adieu to their summer with their five kids, this one will hit differently due to their oldest daughter Ella.

The 18-year-old will be leaving the nest for the first time this year as she heads off to college, following in the path of her older brother Drake, 20. Her younger siblings, Duke, 17, Emmie, 15, and Crew, seven, are still part of the Gaines nest at their Waco, Texas farm home.

© NBC Chip pledged $25,000 from Magnolia to help teachers clear their wishlists

Drake is a student at a college not far from home, but Ella plans to "spread her wings" far and wide, per her parents, although Chip and Joanna, 47, have not publicly shared which school their daughter has committed to.

"Ella has thought about Korea [Joanna's mother is Korean], she's thought about sunny Southern California," Chip previously told TODAY. "She's not going to be in the Central Texas area when she goes on to her next chapter. She seems excited to be able to spread her wings and do something very unique and outside the bubble."

© Instagram The parents will be bidding their daughter Ella farewell as she heads off to college

Joanna herself recently told People: "I'm excited for her to learn. She's about to see some stuff. She's going to teach us stuff."

When Chip asked her whether it would be harder than their son's departure, Joanna replied: "Yes. I think there's an emotional difference. With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops and go get coffee – that's our rhythm. I kind of feel like I'm losing a friend in my everyday life."

© Instagram They're also parents to sons Drake, Duke and Crew, and younger daughter Emmie

She added: "It feels like what's coming this summer will be a tidal wave of emotions, and I am not going to brace; I'm going to stand there and take it with him."