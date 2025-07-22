Donny Osmond shared insight into his family life on Monday with a sweet clip of his grandchildren soaking up the summer sun, in a rare appearance for the kids.

The legendary performer took to Instagram to show fans the fate of his Donny-themed beach balls, which he uses during his Las Vegas shows.

Watch the adorable video below...

WATCH: Donny Osmond delights fans with rare glimpse of adorable grandchildren

Family fun

© Instagram Donny shared a rare glimpse into his family life in the video

"For those of you who've seen my show in Las Vegas, you know exactly what I do onstage with these Donny beach balls. But at home, this is what we do with them," the star said in the Instagram video, as he held two of the toys in his arms.

His grandchildren then erupted into screams and cheers as they ran from behind the camera into Donny's backyard pool, on his stunning Provo property in Utah.

The singer then began to throw more of the beach balls into the pool as the kids splashed around. "Check it out! Check it out!" he laughed as the scene descended into chaos.

© Instagram The 67-year-old jumped in the pool with his grandchildren

"Oh, what the heck," he then added, before jumping into the pool fully clothed. His daughter-in-law, Melisa Osmond, took to the comment section to share her joy over the sweet family reunion.

"Ha ha!!! The kids loved it!! Partay!!!!" she wrote, while a fan added, "You are such a fun grandpa. I bet they love being around you xx well done Donny."

"That's my kind of pool party! Looks like so much fun!!" said another, while a third fan wrote, "Your grandkids must adore you!!"

A doting grandfather

© Instagram He is a proud father of five

Donny and his wife Debbie share five sons: Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher and Joshua. He is a proud grandfather and revealed to People in 2023 that he plants a fruit tree in his garden each time a new grandchild is born.

"I have a garden. It's my oasis. I call it a secret garden," he told the publication. "I've got a little vineyard. I grow grapes. I have an orchard."

"[The trees] are almost ready to be picked. So it's fun to have [my grandkids] walk out to the orchard with me to their tree and pick their fruit that their grandpa grew for them," Donny added.

© Instagram Donny has planted a tree in his garden for each grandchild

The now 67-year-old also shared the immense joy of seeing his children grow up to be incredible parents.

"It's such a wonderful, warm feeling to see your child become a parent and to see them raise their own children and to take on the kind of family traditions that Debbie and I have started," he said.

"It's such a great dynamic to see your children grow up to be parents. They graduate into that echelon of life just finding their own feet, finding their own wings."

Down to earth

© Getty Images He revealed that his grandchildren were starting to understand his fame

Donny's grandchildren may simply see him as grandpa, but the "Puppy Love" singer shared that they started to understand his fame after witnessing his live show.

"Just before the show started, I'm wrestling with them on the ground, playing with them. But it's really interesting what takes place is that after the show, they treat you a little bit differently," he recalled.

"Especially the young ones [were like], 'Wait a minute, is that grandpa out there?' And then when I come back and they just can't quite put two and two together, that, 'Grandpa was the one on stage and now he's wrestling with me.' It was kind of interesting."