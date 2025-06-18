Joanna Gaines' teen son Duke makes rare appearance in new family video

Joanna Gaines youngest son Crew has some great siblings to look up to.

In addition to Crew, six, the Magnolia founder and her husband Chip Gaines, who she has been married to since 2003, are parents to four other kids, Drake, 20, who is in his second year of college followed by Ella Rose, 18, who just graduated from high school, Duke, 17, and Emmie Kay, 15.

And in the doting mom's latest video from home, her youngest boys Duke and Crew appear having an adorable bonding moment with each other and their dad. Watch it below.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines captures sweet bonding moment between sons Duke and Crew

Joanna keeps her kids largely out of her social media, however she does often share clips of Crew helping with tasks around the house and garden.

During an appearance last year on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as host Kelly Clarkson asked her and Chip whether they thought their youngest was aware of what his parents really do for work, Chip said: "I don't think so, no."

Still, that hasn't precluded him from fan encounters, and the dad-of-five further shared that there have been times when the family has been out, and little Crew has asked: "Why does everyone know me?"

© Instagram Crew with his two older brothers

However it appears he hasn't minded much, and Chip joked that Crew will "brag" that fans don't know Chip and Joanna, they know him.

They also shared a video at the time of Crew walking with his parents from what appeared to be a trip to New York City; in it, Chip asks his son what he thinks they do for work, to which he simply replied: "You cook."