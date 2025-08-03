Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy issue heartbreaking statements over death of 'sister': 'It hurts a lot'

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are mourning a devastating loss.

Over the weekend, the couple issued statements grieving the loss of one of the Blue Bloods alum's fans, who they had come to know well in recent years.

Though it's unclear how their friend, Kelly — a longtime fan of Donnie's boy band New Kids on the Block — passed away, he took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement in her honor.

© Instagram Donnie shared a lengthy tribute to Kelly

Sharing a photo of the two in an embrace, he started: "I often say 'life is precious' and 'tomorrow is not promised.' We are reminded of this every day. We feel it every time we have to say goodbye to a loved one, or to a BH Family member. Today is, painfully, one of those difficult days."

He then reflected: "Kelly was a Blockhead, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend and more. I got to know Kelly pretty well over the last few years, though she's been around for a long time. I got to know her family over the last few days, though I hope to know them for a long time," adding: "Learning about how Kelly lived, traveled, followed her heart, planned then packed for a trip whenever her spirit was moved (to solo Joe/Vegas/The Clubhouse/I Got It parties/JK opening for N' Sync or even to beautiful landmarks around the country with her family), I realized that she truly lived life the way we all say we want to — TO THE FULLEST!"

"She walked the talk. She did it simply because it is who she was! It's something that so many Blockheads, like Kelly, have in common. It's something that is not lost on me, and it inspires me every single day. To keep being there. To keep following my heart. To keep living into our shared experience and to keep celebrating this magical relationship that we all share. To keep showing up — the way Kelly kept showing up," he further shared.

© Instagram Jenny also penned a tribute to Kelly

Commenting on her death, Donnie wrote: "Yet, it also makes it all the more painful knowing that she was showing up again, and now she's gone. It's very difficult to process. I can't understand, nor can I explain, why god moves the way god moves."

"I don't know what his plan was the day Kelly left us. I can only trust that she is now on the greatest road trip of them all, with him. Following her heart, like she always did, on her way to being the same incredible angel in heaven that she was down here on earth. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be celebrated."

© CBS via Getty Images The actor is currently working on the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue

"It hurts a lot, and it's going to hurt for a long time. But I know that I will see that smile, and that gorgeous red hair, again. When I do, as always, I will yell 'MINNESOTA!' My love to Keira and Laura, two of the bravest people I have ever met, and my love eternally to you, Kelly. My Blockhead sister & Donnie girl forever," he concluded.

Donnie's wife Jenny also took to Instagram with her own tribute, sharing a photo of her and Kelly together.

© Getty Donnie and Jenny have been married since 2014

"My dear sweet Kelly. It all seems so surreal. I finally got to meet the wonderful 'Minnesota girl' that Donnie kept raving to me about. Only to find that you were even more wonderful than he described," she first gushed.

Jenny concluded: "I am completely devastated, knowing that I will not get to know you more. I truly felt like I met a friend when I met you. Donnie and I will miss you so much and we will look in on your beautiful Keira. Rest peacefully my beautiful friend."