Donnie Wahlberg talks baby plans with Jenny McCarthy following end of Blue Bloods

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are one of Hollywood's best-loved couples. The duo, who met in 2012 and married in 2014, marked their 10th wedding anniversary last August, and they're more in love than ever.

Teaming up for a joint interview with Us Weekly, Donnie, 55, and Jenny, 52, addressed their plans for the future. After wrapping season 14 of Blue Bloods, actor Donnie couldn't help but rave about their life away from the cameras. He and Jenny currently reside in a mansion just outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Illinois.

© Instagram Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have no plans to expand their family

Asked if they would consider expanding their family, the TV star replied: "We wish we could have. It seemed like we waited our whole lives for each other. But now we're a happy blended family. We'll live through the grandkids."

Jenny – who currently stars as a judge on The Masked Singer US – echoed this sentiment, telling the publication, "We're both on the same wavelength: No more babies."

© Instagram Donnie and Jenny pictured with her son Evan

Already a father of two, Donnie shares sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 23, with his first wife Kimberly Fey. Meanwhile, Jenny welcomed a now 22-year-old Evan with her ex-husband John Asher. Evan, who was diagnosed with autism, continues to reside with the couple and their five adorable dogs in St. Illinois.

© Getty IMages The couple met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014

As Donnie noted, the idea of divorce is "not something that is even remotely possible" when it comes to Jenny. Asked for the secret to their decade-long marriage, the 55-year-old explained that they've always prioritized their relationship and make a conscious effort to show their appreciation for each other.

"When we started dating, I sent her flowers all the time. Why would I stop now? Because there's the ring on her finger? Shouldn't I put the same care into it as when I was trying to win her heart? [I should] put even more care into it. We both try to do that," he mused.

2024 was a big year for Donnie. Alongside his 10th wedding anniversary, the A-lister was forced to wave goodbye to Blue Bloods after 14 years. Taking to Instagram in December, Donnie marked the occasion with an emotional message. "There is, of course, a sadness in saying goodbye to #BlueBloods. But what a heck of a ride we had together!" he told fans.

"I'm so thankful to you all. Please know that my heart is full. I can go on forever, about you [fans], but it's time to stop writing and to simply let these memories live. I thank you. I love you. I appreciate you. I salute you."

WATCH: Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

With Blue Bloods well and truly concluded Donnie turned his attention to season six of Very Scary People – a true crime documentary which he and Jenny produced via their company, Work Baby Productions.

He also revealed that they will be co-hosting the spin-off series, Very Scary Lovers, which will air on Investigation Discovery on February 2.