Jenny McCarthy reveals surprising secret to keeping the spark alive in marriage to Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy has been married to Donnie Wahlberg for 11 years and the former model has revealed the surprising secret that keeps their spark alive – a game she created called 'Questions'.

"Every once in a while we'll play this game and we have to ask questions that we don't know the answer to because you already know what you think are answers to everything after 10 years," Jenny shared of how she continues to get to know her husband.

© Getty Images Donnie and Jenny attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The pair have also made the intentional choice to "continue to date each other" with Jenny telling People that any relationships can become complacent.

"It can become a brother and sister relationship real quick, unless you do the work,” she said on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday March 17.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHe A night for PDA

For their date night out Jenny dazzled in a gold chainmail dress with a halterneck style cowl neckline, intricate embellishments, and low-cut sides and a semi-sheer material that showed off her body.

Her blonde locks were styled to embrace the wet look, while her makeup featured a dramatic smokey eye and a nude lip.

© FilmMagic The pair married in 2014

Blue Bloods actor Donnie kept things chic in a baby blue suit, paired with a deep brown button-up and coordinating brown loafers.

Their public displays of affection were all over the red carpet as they posed for pictures, sharing a kiss for the photographer and with Donnie keeping a close arm around his wife.

© Getty Images Donnie and Jenny met in 2012

The pair marked their milestone 10th wedding anniversary in August 2024 by renewing their vows at their 2014 wedding venue the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois.

They had met in 2012 but although sparks flew it wasn't until a year later, when Donnie appeared on Jenny's then titular talk show, that she gave him her phone number. But Donnie did not call her until he saw a psychic tell Jenny live on TV that they would get married, leading him to finally pick up the phone.

"So he saw a commercial of me asking a psychic on my talk show if I'm going to marry Donnie Wahlberg," she said during an episode of Jennie Garth’s I Choose Me podcast.

"And the psychic was like, 'Yeah.' And this is before we even went on a date, okay? But it was right after the episode so he wound up calling me. We went on our first date, and then it was game over."