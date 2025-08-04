Paris Jackson takes jab at 'crying' paparazzi photos in social media return after ending engagement

Paris Jackson is taking her current turmoil — and headlines — in stride.

Late last month, the "hit your knees" singer was photographed by the paparazzi walking around Malibu, noticeably upset and crying.

She later confirmed that they were in fact "breakup tears," revealing that she had seemingly ended her engagement to fellow musician Justin Long, her boyfriend of three years.

Now, she is continuing to prove she can face news about her with some humor, including those crying photos.

Over the weekend, she took to Instagram and shared a slew of Stories, starting off with a sweet pic of her pet dachshund.

She then shared a photo of one of her friends' contact profile for her on their phone, which had one of the crying photos as the main image. "Paparazzi of me crying for the contact photo goes hard tho," she joked.

Paris previously addressed the crying photos replying to The Sun on X, formerly known as Twitter, who first published the photos, noting it was "weeks" after the anniversary of her father Michael Jackson's death. She however maintained: "Those are breakup tears. y'all are [expletive] reaching again."

She and her now ex-fiancé, previously her music producer, started dating around 2022, and got engaged in December 2024.

Earlier this year, she again slammed some tabloid headlines about her, pointing out that she would be performing on the 16th anniversary of her father's passing. In a video on Instagram she said: "So people are mad again. This time, I think, I guess one of the tour dates I'm supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25," adding that it's of course "a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family."

Back in March, Incubus, a California-based rock band, announced that Paris and Manchester Orchestra would be joining their Morning View + The Hits tour in the U.S. and U.K. She further shared: "So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when ... you're not headlining these shows, you don't pick what date you perform."

Paris added that as a supporting act, rather than the headliner, she wouldn't have luxe accommodations throughout the tour, and that she is "gonna be in a soccer mom van."

"It's just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé,” she added, referring to Justin. "So, I'm gonna tell 'em, 'Sorry, guys, we can't perform on this date?'" she said, sarcastically, further brushing off criticism.