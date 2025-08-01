Paris Jackson splits from fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, have officially split after three years together, with the singer-songwriter revealing the heartbreaking news on social media.

Paris took to X to respond to a Daily Mail article that published pictures of her walking in the street as tears ran down her face, with the outlet claiming she was crying in light of her father's death day in June.

The 27-year-old is the only daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, who passed away on June 25, 2009. He also left behind his two sons, Prince and Bigi.

Saying goodbye

Paris revealed that she had split from her fiancé

Paris clarified that "those are breakup tears" in a tweet on Thursday, and called out the Daily Mail for "reaching" to find a story.

She had been engaged to Justin since December 2024, when she announced on Instagram that they had taken the next step in their relationship by sharing photos from his proposal.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she wrote at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement in December 2024

"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. I love you."

Paris has now deleted photos of Justin from her Instagram account, despite appearing with the sound engineer in June on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet.

Meet cute

© Instagram They met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The former couple first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

"He's a sound engineer and we were looking over the tape," she told Access Hollywood in June.

"He wanted to interject, and he wanted to put in his two cents. He looked at me and was like, 'Can I?' And I was like, 'I trust you.' And we had a little moment. And then we kinda started dating very shortly after that."

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva He walked the red carpet with her in June

She added that they were busy planning their wedding, and explained that their romance meant so much to her because it was "something that we built together".

"The dress is being made. The venue has been picked. The date has been picked by an astrologer," she said. "Because I'm from LA – [I'm] all about the crystals and the astrologer."

Family ties

© Variety via Getty Images The actress has been open about her sexuality

The actress has been open about her sexuality in the past and revealed that while she didn't identify as bisexual, she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious, and a lot of homosexuality is very taboo, so they don't like to talk about it, it's not really accepted," she said on Red Table Talk. The Jacksons are staunch Jehovah's Witnesses.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I She is close with her brothers Prince and Bigi

"I've reached a point right now where I have love and respect for my family, their beliefs, their culture, their religion, and if I'm to expect them to set that aside just so I can feel accepted, expectations lead to resentments for me," she added.

"As long as I'm living a life of love and being of service and honesty and I'm not hurting other people, I think I'll be alright."

To learn more about Paris' sobriety journey, watch below...