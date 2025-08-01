Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson splits from fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
Subscribe
Paris Jackson splits from fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
paris jackson justin long© Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Paris Jackson splits from fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

Paris and Justin first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, have officially split after three years together, with the singer-songwriter revealing the heartbreaking news on social media. 

Paris took to X to respond to a Daily Mail article that published pictures of her walking in the street as tears ran down her face, with the outlet claiming she was crying in light of her father's death day in June. 

The 27-year-old is the only daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, who passed away on June 25, 2009. He also left behind his two sons, Prince and Bigi

Saying goodbye 

Paris and Justin Long
Paris revealed that she had split from her fiancé

Paris clarified that "those are breakup tears" in a tweet on Thursday, and called out the Daily Mail for "reaching" to find a story.

She had been engaged to Justin since December 2024, when she announced on Instagram that they had taken the next step in their relationship by sharing photos from his proposal. 

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she wrote at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."

paris jackson justin long engagement© Instagram
The couple announced their engagement in December 2024

"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. I love you."

Paris has now deleted photos of Justin from her Instagram account, despite appearing with the sound engineer in June on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet. 

Meet cute

paris jackson justin long© Instagram
They met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The former couple first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022.

"He's a sound engineer and we were looking over the tape," she told Access Hollywood in June. 

"He wanted to interject, and he wanted to put in his two cents. He looked at me and was like, 'Can I?' And I was like, 'I trust you.' And we had a little moment. And then we kinda started dating very shortly after that."

paris jackson justin long tribeca film festival© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva
He walked the red carpet with her in June

She added that they were busy planning their wedding, and explained that their romance meant so much to her because it was "something that we built together". 

"The dress is being made. The venue has been pickedThe date has been picked by an astrologer," she said. "Because I'm from LA – [I'm] all about the crystals and the astrologer."

Family ties

Paris Jackson amfar© Variety via Getty Images
The actress has been open about her sexuality

The actress has been open about her sexuality in the past and revealed that while she didn't identify as bisexual, she was part of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

"I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious, and a lot of homosexuality is very taboo, so they don't like to talk about it, it's not really accepted," she said on Red Table TalkThe Jacksons are staunch Jehovah's Witnesses. 

paris prince bigi jackson© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I
She is close with her brothers Prince and Bigi

"I've reached a point right now where I have love and respect for my family, their beliefs, their culture, their religion, and if I'm to expect them to set that aside just so I can feel accepted, expectations lead to resentments for me," she added. 

"As long as I'm living a life of love and being of service and honesty and I'm not hurting other people, I think I'll be alright." 

 To learn more about Paris' sobriety journey, watch below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Paris Jackson commemorates five years of sobriety

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More