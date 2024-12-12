Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco and her huge diamond ring is incredible!

Selena Gomez is officially engaged to her musician boyfriend Benny Blanco!

The former Disney star announced the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday night, showcasing the stunning - and massive - diamond ring Benny popped the question with.

"Forever begins now.." Selena captioned the post, which featured a slew of sweet images of the loved-up couple.

"Hey wait…that's my wife," Benny immediately commented underneath, sending fans into a certified frenzy.

The whole of Hollywood seemed to descend on the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

"So happy for you both," wrote singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, while rapper Cardi B commented, "Waiiiitttt hold," followed by shocked-face and heart emojis.

© Instagram Selena announced the happy news via Instagram

Selena's brand family was so excited about her news, with the Rare Beauty social media account writing, "CONGRATULATIONS…so happy for you two!!" while the Disney Wizard Series account commented, "Congratulations! Wishing you a lifetime of magic together."

Benny and Selena have epitomized couple goals since they started dating in 2023; they went public with their romance in December of the same year, over four years after collaborating on a song with J Balvin and Tainy.

Selena seemed to have no clue about the music producer's proposal plans when she appeared on Stephen Colbert's show on December 3.

© Instagram The couple have been dating since 2023 and went public with their romance in December of the same year

The host asked what Benny's "intentions" were with the Golden Globe nominee, to which Selena replied, "I'm not sure, but I'm having a great time."

She added that the couple spent Thanksgiving together, where her now-fiancé cooked for over 50 people while Selena "watched and encouraged" him.

The Only Murders in the Building actress explained to Vanity Fair in September that in their relationship, they felt no pressure to tie the knot.

© Instagram Benny proposed to Selena with a stunning diamond ring

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

"I've never been loved this way," she gushed. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Selena laid down the law, however, when it came to taking his name. "I'm not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That's it," she told the publication.

The pair first met in 2019 when they collaborated on a song

As for future baby plans, the 32-year-old heartbreakingly revealed she could not have children. "I haven't ever said this," she told Vanity Fair. "But I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

However, Selena and Benny may yet still hear the pitter-patter of little feet in their home. "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she said.

"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I'm one of those people. I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."