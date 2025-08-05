Louis Tomlinson's 3-word response after Zara McDermott hard launches relationship on Instagram

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson have hard-launched their relationship on Instagram.

After months of speculation, the couple made their relationship Instagram-official with a sweet snap of them kissing.

The picture, which was posted to Zara's Instagram, was captioned with a simple red heart.

Zara and Louis have hard-launched their relationship with this sweet snap

While fans were already losing it under the post, it was Louis' three-word confession that sent fans over the edge. "I love you x," the singer, 33, commented under the snap.

The post quickly garnered over 200,000 likes and 12,000 comments from supportive fans, friends and family.

© Lia Toby, Getty The comments were flooded with support from fans, friends and family

The comment section was flooded with sweet messages for the couple, including one from Louis' younger sister, Daisy, who simply wrote: "Love love."

Zara and Louis' budding romance

Despite this latest picture being official confirmation of their romance, Zara and Louis technically soft-launched the relationship in June, five months after they began dating when they enjoyed the weekend at Glastonbury with their friends.

Louis had been spotted supporting Zara while she gave a speech on tackling violence against women and girls during Glastonbury. Likewise, Zara has been spotted in the crowd at Louis' shows across Europe.

© Instagram The couple were spotted together at Glastonbury

Prior to that, Zara was pictured on what appeared to be a date with Louis in photos obtained by the Sun. The pair were snapped enjoying dinner at the Suffolk Hotel in Aldeburgh.

In the photos, Louis and Zara were seen smiling, with Zara dressed in a red corset for the outing and styled further with matching red lipstick.

The publication reported they had been on a number of low-key dates during that time. It followed Zara's split from her boyfriend of five years and Made In Chelsea Star, Sam Thompson.

© Jeff Spicer, Getty Zara split from Sam Thompson in late 2024 after five years together

Zara's split from Sam Thompson

Zara and Sam appeared to split earlier this year after the Love Island star appeared to move out of the Fulham home she shared with her ex.

Then, on an episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant, with best friend Pete Wicks, Sam appeared to confirm his and Zara's split. "I've been going through some stuff," Sam said with Pete agreeing: "I didn't know you were essentially on the edge for all of Christmas. But you're here, and I didn't know if you were going to be or not. I'm glad you are here."