Louis Tomlinson calls out ‘conspiracy’ comments about his personal life

Louis Tomlinson has called out the ‘hurtful’ comments surrounding his personal life.

The singer, 33, took to X to share a statement where he called out ‘conspiracy chat’ around his relationship, his son and his late mother, Johannah Deakin.

“The last few months have made it impossible to be on here. All the conspiracy chat about my relationship, my son or even stretching sometimes to opinions on my Mum. It’s just too much and too hurtful for me to see!”

© Gary Gershoff Louis has taken to X to blast conspiracies

The former One Direction singer finished the post saying: “Thank you to everyone who always has my back!”

Louis has retaliated against incessant rumours that began swelling after he went public with his relationship with former Love Island star Zara McDermott, 28, who he started dating following her split from Sam Thompson last December.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Zara and Louis were spotted at Glastonbury

As well as this, the singer lamented over conspiracies extending to close members of his family, including his son, Freddie Reign, 9, whom he shares with his ex, Briana Jungwirth.

Additionally, the star said X users had also circulated opinions on the platform about his late mother Johannah Deakin, who died in 2016 from leukaemia, aged 43.

Louis’ statement addresses the long-standing conspiracy theory that he was romantically involved with former bandmate Harry Styles — a rumour both have repeatedly denied and criticised fans for pushing too far.

© Getty Louis has repeatedly criticised fans for taking conspiracies too far online

It’s unclear if Louis has stepped back from X entirely following his post; however, it appears that he remains on Instagram. It’s not the first time the singer has had to address outlandish conspiracy theories, speaking to Brazil’s G1 in a translated interview from April 2024, he said:

“What I realised a few years ago is that there is nothing I can say.

“There is nothing I can do to stop those who believe in this conspiracy. They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is.

© Getty Images Louis also expressed his frustration over persistent conspiracies in an interview with G1 last year

“I'd be lying if I said it didn't irritate me a little,” Louis admitted, “but it's the nature of the job.”

Despite the conspiracies and Louis’ apparent hiatus from X, the singer’s next show is set to take place July 26 at the mBank Summer Festival in Lodz, Poland, where he’ll share the stage with Shaggy, Cool Kids of Death, Kult, and London Grammar.