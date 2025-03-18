 Zara McDermott gives 'emotional' life update following surprise date photos with Louis Tomlinson

Zara McDermott took to social media with an 'emotional' life update after she was pictured allegedly on a date with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson.

The 28-year-old former Love Islander shared a photo of herself holding a camera alongside her lengthy caption discussing her latest documentary on stalking. Part of the caption read: "It’s our final week of filming for my documentary about stalking, and honestly it’s been one of the most eye-opening, emotional films I’ve ever made.

"I’ve learnt so much about the strength of victims/survivors through this process… some of these women are the strongest I’ve ever met. Stalking is one of the most isolating crimes out there. The pure determination of the women I’ve spoken to, to continually put one foot in front of the other every single day, is nothing short of inspirational [...]."

The post came just hours after Zara was pictured on what appeared to be a date with Louis in photos obtained by the Sun. The pair were snapped enjoying dinner at the Suffolk Hotel in Aldeburgh.

In the photos, Louis and Zara were seen smiling with the latter, dressed in a red corset for the outing and styled further with matching red lipstick.

The publication reported they have been on a number of low-key dates over the past few weeks and have been speaking for a while. HELLO! has contacted Zara and Louis' representatives for comment.

The photos came just hours after Sam addressed his break-up with the former Strictly contestant with a hilarious video on Instagram.

Alongside a caption that read: "I wonder what he's been up to since break-up?" Sam could be seen donning Hogwarts robes and performing a Harry Potter-inspired DJ set for his sister Louise Thompson, her partner Ryan Libbey, and their son, Sam's nephew Leo.

He added: "DJ Hufflepuff at your service [wizard emoji]." Louise replied: "We’re so lucky. I’m most pleased that you left the wretched wand and Hufflepuff scarf behind, and now Leo wants to leave the house with them every waking second of the day." See the video below.

Despite his light-hearted reference to parting ways with his ex, in January, Sam revealed that he found Christmas tough. He told Pete Wicks on their Staying Relevant podcast: "It was tough. I won't say too much as it's not fair on other parties, but it's been a real tough month."

Shortly after his hard time, Sam sat down for an exclusive conversation with HELLO!, where he opened up about his special bond with his family, who evidently have been there to support him during the split.

Of his family, he said: "My neighbours, who happen to be my family, are the most homely people. I'm go, go, go, and at a million miles an hour. I've got a radio show, my podcast, and I do so much stuff.

"I'm all over the place, and I come home sometimes and, as much as I love the home that I built, I go next door and feel that warm feeling of family.

"You've got my nephew Leo just running around, and you've got Louise running after him and being like: 'Stop.'

"You've got Ryan [Libbey], who's there being like: 'Hey man, do you wanna go and have a cigar outside?' I don't even smoke!

"It's such a home, and so whenever I'm away, I think of that—that's the bit that I adore."

How Pete Wicks supports him during tough times

He also opened up about how his best friend Pete Wicks supports him when he most needs it.

"If I ever need Pete, he is the first person to call me. If I were to message Pete, sincerely, I'd be like: 'Mate, I really need some advice,' or 'Mate, I'm really struggling'—and vice versa, but it's normally the other way around.

© Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Sam told HELLO! how his best friend Pete supports him through tough times

"He will be the first person to call me in a heartbeat. We speak probably twice a day, normally, just about everything in life, and I think it's really nice.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to have such a nice relationship with Pete, to the point where we're so tight, it doesn't make us cringe out. We talk about our feelings, but we also mug each other off.

"It's everything I would ever want. If I was really in need, he'd be there for me. And if he's ever in need, I'm obviously there for him."