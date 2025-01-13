Zara McDermott shares first look at single girl flat after Sam Thompson split confirmed

Rumours have been swirling for weeks that I'm a Celebrity… winner Sam Thompson and his girlfriend Zara McDermott have split after five years together.

Both Sam and Zara have remained quiet on the topic, but in the latest episode of his podcast, Staying Relevant, with best friend Pete Wicks, Sam appeared to confirm his and Zara's split.

The episode, released on Monday saw Sam chastise his friend for going off radar for the last few weeks, moaning: "I've been going through some stuff," with Pete agreeing: "I didn't know you were essentially on the edge for all of Christmas. But you're here, and I didn't know if you were going to be or not. I'm glad you are here."

Sam spoke to Pete Wicks about his 'difficult' time

Sam noted his Christmas "wasn't good," alluding to his and Zara's split, with Pete joking Sam used tinsel to "wipe his tears," with Sam confirming: "It was tough. I won't say too much as it's not fair on other parties, but it's been a real tough month."

Zara is yet to comment publicly on the split, but a video of the former reality star sharing a look at her day reveals she has moved out of the £1m Fulham home she and Sam shared.

Sam and Zara's home was well documented on Instagram, with the couple sharing countless videos inside the property, so it was clear to fans that she has moved out of their home when she filmed herself getting ready in the morning.

Zara McDermott's single girl flat

Just before Christmas, the former Love Island star posted a photo of the "bedroom transformation" she'd completed at her and Sam's home, with arched nooks, warm lighting and a plush grey boucle bed.

However, in her latest video, Zara is filming in a different bedroom, with a much smaller bed, mounted wall lamps and built-in wardrobes – very different to her and Sam's room. See inside her flat below...

WATCH: Inside Zara McDermott's new home

Zara also gave a sneak peek at her waterfall shower, also completely different to the bathroom she and Sam shared, which she called her "dream", complete with a freestanding bath. When she unveiled the new bathroom Zara revealed: "I have a bath every single night, and sinking in that tub is a feeling I'll never stop loving."

Zara McDermott's bath at her and Sam's house in Fulham

The presenter shared in her Sunday video that she had a shower when she got home and washed her hair, rather than her usual bath – we bet she's missing the tub!

Zara isn't alone in her new home, though. She took her and Sam's cats, Cedric and Albus, to keep her company. Here's hoping the three of them are settling well into their new home.