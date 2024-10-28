Princess Andre makes ultra-rare comment about stepmum Emily

Peter Andre's daughter Princess has made a rare comment about her stepmother Emily.

During a new interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, the 17-year-old influencer gushed about the NHS doctor, describing her as the "perfect stepmum".

© Getty Images Emily and Princess share a close bond

"I love all my siblings the same," she admitted, before adding: "And Emily has been in my life since I was three, so it's like she's always been there. She's the perfect stepmum. I couldn't have asked for better."

Reflecting on life with her mother Katie Price, Princess added: "I guess my mum's side is more chaotic . . . In a good way."

© Instagram Princess shares a close bond with her mum Katie Price

Elsewhere in the interview, the youngster spoke openly about her father's parenting style, explaining how he's not as "strict" as he used to be.

She told the publication: "He's not as strict now, but he still has boundaries. He was less strict with Junior, but I think it's different when you're the first daughter compared to the first son."

Aside from Princess, former couple Katie and Peter also share son Junior, 19. The duo tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity, but later divorced in 2009.

After their split, 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter found love with Emily and they married in July 2015. Together they are doting parents to Amelia, ten, Theo, seven, and baby daughter Arabella whom they welcomed in April this year.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

While Emily has been present in Princess and Junior's lives for a while now, she maintains that she's taken on "more of a big-sister role." In conversation with The Times back in 2022, she shared: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role. They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Andre bonds with baby sister in adorable clip

It was a family affair for the Andre clan last week as they stepped out to attend the glitzy Pride of Britain Awards in London. Peter and Emily were joined on the red carpet by Princess and Junior who were all smiles as they paused for group photographs.

© Getty Images Emily dazzled in a daring cut-out gown

For the glamorous occasion, Emily, 35, made a bold statement in a sweeping black gown complete with slashed shoulder straps and a daring cut-out section around the midriff.

She elevated her outfit with sparkling jewellery and styled her tumbling chocolate locks into an elegant chignon.

© Getty Images Princess exuded glamour in a strapless gown complete with a statement bow at the back

Peter, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in a velvet tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a gem-encrusted bow tie. Adding extra sparkle were sibling duo Princess and Junior who wowed on the red carpet in their finery.

Princess looked sublime in a bow-embellished strapless gown while 'Slide' hitmaker Junior radiated cool in a razor-sharp grey suit.