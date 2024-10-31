Princess Andre underwent a spooktacular transformation on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a star-studded Halloween party.

For the glitzy bash, the 17-year-old influencer pulled out all the stops with her glamorous yet spooky outfit. Sticking with a red and black theme, Princess rocked a pair of leg-lengthening trousers, fuzzy striped boots, and a cropped bomber jacket.

© Getty Images Princess ensured her makeup was the star of the show

She wore her icy blonde locks flowing past her shoulders and eschewed her typically flawless makeup in favour of a split-face look complete with a fake blood, a ghoulish milky white contact lens and a slick of glossy red lipstick.

While Princess posed for solo photos, she was joined at the Kiss event by her mother Katie Price and Katie's boyfriend JJ Slater. The couple similarly embraced the Halloween theme, with former model Katie donning a silver skeleton jumpsuit.

© Getty Images The couple fully embraced spooky season

She elevated her look with hyper realistic tonal makeup, glittering gems and silver chrome bone-shaped accessories. Meanwhile, Married at First Sight star, JJ, transformed into a gold-horned devil clad in black leather trousers and a suave black shirt.

© Getty Images Katie rocked a glam jumpsuit emblazoned with a skeleton print

Also at the bash was Peter Andre and Katie's son, Junior, 19, who was joined by his girlfriend Jasmine Orr. Echoing JJ's outfit, 'Slide' hitmaker Junior turned heads in a gem-encrusted scarlet blazer which he paired with matching red trousers and some demon horns.

Jasmine, meanwhile, wowed in a bedazzled catsuit complete with a plunging neckline.

While Princess shares a close bond with her model mum Katie, the youngster seemingly won't be following in her footsteps. During a recent interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the social media star explained how she doesn't feel the need to undergo cosmetic surgery – something that her mother has embraced.

© Instagram Princess is her mum Katie's carbon copy

"I feel like there are a lot of comments comparing me to my mum, I guess because I'm her first daughter. They say things like, 'Don't have surgery, don't change yourself,' and I'll let people say what they want, but I know in myself what I want to do and who I want to be," she said.

"I feel like everyone is entitled to do what they want with their body. But I personally don't look at [cosmetic surgery] and think, 'Oh, yeah, I want to do that.'"

She went on to say: "I think it's important, especially for the younger generation on social media, to embrace natural beauty. My sisters are 10, and I want to set an example for them that they're amazing as they are.

© Getty Images Princess recently graced the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards

"You don't need to change. I want my little sisters to look up to me and feel happy within themselves. It's natural for them to want to play around with make-up—that's a girly thing to do—but I always tell them they don't need it."

Former couple Katie and Peter tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on I'm A Celebrity, but later divorced in 2009. 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter went on to find love with NHS doctor Emily, with whom he shares three children, while Katie has since found love with TV star JJ.