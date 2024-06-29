Peter Andre warms hearts with adorable childhood photos of 'diva' daughter Princess

Ever the doting dad, Peter Andre, 51, posted the sweetest video on Saturday to celebrate a special day for his daughter Princess.

Alongside a reel of adorable photos from Princess' childhood, the 'Mysterious Girl' singer penned: "Happy 17th birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, loving daughter.

"Your diva moments are quite something but I guess it only makes me love you more [laughing emoji]," he continued. "Thank you for being you Bista. To the moon and back."

© Instagram The father-daughter duo share a close bond

Fans delighted in the unseen photos of Princess as a little girl and ones from recent times alongside her older brother Junior, 19, and stepmum Emily.

© Photo: Instagram Peter marked Princess' 17th birthday

Princess' mother, former model and Loose Women star Katie Price, also took to Instagram to mark her daughter's 17th birthday. Sharing a video of her singing on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-five wrote: "Happy birthday my real gorgeous Princess. Baby girl our bond is unbreakable. You're my absolute mini-me.

© Anthony Devlin Katie Price marked her daughter Princess' birthday on Instagram

"I love you so much," she continued. "You complete my life and all your dreams are coming true. Always remember you're a human, not a product to people my real gorgeous Princess."

Princess became an older sister once again when her dad and NHS doctor stepmother Emily welcomed their third child together, Arabella, in April.

© Instagram Emily announced Arabella's birth in April

Ahead of baby Arabella's arrival, Princess' brother Junior exclusively told HELLO!: "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

© Instagram Peter poses with his newborn daughter Arabella

He added: "I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."

© Instagram Princess Andre is a model and influencer

Princess is making her own way in the limelight as she pursues a career in modelling. The 17-year-old frequently posts fashion shots to Instagram, as well as sharing her ventures as an influencer which have included becoming an ambassador for Superdrug.

© Instagram Princess signed a deal with Superdrug

Star in the making Junior was among the first to comment on Princess' exciting news, writing: "Proud of you sis always," alongside a red love heart emoji.