Princess Andre coos over giggling baby Arabella as she marks special milestone in must-see video

Peter Andre marked a very special milestone on Wednesday – six months since his baby daughter Arabella's arrival.

To mark his little one's sweet landmark, the singer and TV star, 51, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram which showed his teenage daughter Princess, 17, entertaining her sister with a plastic doll.

© Instagram Peter shares three children with his wife Emily

Princess, whom Peter shares with his ex, Katie Price, fully embraced big sister duties and appeared in her element as she bonded with Arabella.

In one particularly sweet moment, Peter's youngest child could be seen laughing her head off – much to Princess' delight. Take a look in the video below...

In the clip, Arabella looked beyond precious dressed in a white blouse and lilac leggings. She could be seen bouncing in an aqua baby walker decked out with an array of rainbow-hued toys including a turquoise parrot.

"Six months old today. Sister love," the father-of-five noted in his caption.

Peter's wholesome update thrilled fans, with one writing: "Sisterly love! Such a special bond," while a second remarked: "Princess and Belle laughing, what a heartwarming video," and a third added: "The cutest thing I've seen all day!"

Peter and his wife Emily welcomed their bundle of joy on 2 April this year. The pair, who are already doting parents to Amelia and Theo, shared their family news on Instagram with the sweetest newborn photo.

© Getty Images Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015

At the time, they told their Instagram followers: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy."

© Getty Images Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2022

He continued: "Baby has been spoiled with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

Peter and Emily's blended family

NHS doctor Emily shares a strong bond with her two stepchildren Junior, 19, and Princess. She's previously spoken about her role as a stepmother, telling Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive.

© Instagram The blended family-of-seven are so close

"I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

The couple are raising their blended family in a stunning Surrey mansion. Their property features an array of swanky features including a home gym, a cinema room and a recording studio.

© Instagram Their Surrey home is seriously swanky

Peter and Emily also enjoy spending time in their sprawling holiday home located in sunny Cyprus. Speaking to HELLO! in 2023, the star shared: "My home in Cyprus is my real getaway home, and Surrey is our 'home home' which we love. It's a great little village and the kids go to school here so we're not planning on moving anytime soon."