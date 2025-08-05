Why Jennifer Aniston is in her soulmate era according to the stars

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found love again in recent months, as she is said to be dating celebrity hypnotist Jim Curtis. The pair were pictured together in July on an A-list vacation with friends Courteney Cox and Olivia Wilde.

But Sunaree Ko, astrologist and relationship expert, says that Jennifer's decision to look for a man out of the public eye is an interesting choice by the Friends actress as she heads into her late fifties.

"This is a time when people either repeat old patterns, or break them," says Sunaree.

"Jennifer’s choice to connect with someone grounded in wellness and mindset work shows a shift in what she values — and what she’s willing to risk again."

Jennifer Aniston's love life & relationships explained

Women and men in their second act often discover that as they get older priorities change, including placing a focus on spending time with people who will encourage your personal growth which can lead to stronger, and longer, unions.

Jennifer's astrological chart also reflects this ongoing change, with Sunaree suggesting that Venus is forming a trine that can help to deepen connections."

Jennifer’s current chart shows Venus forming a trine with her natal Moon, a rare placement that often coincides with emotionally secure, soul-fulfilling connections," she said. "It’s the kind of alignment that pulls people toward deep, values-led partnerships."

Jennifer has been social media friends with Jim for two years, and most recently liked a post that read:"Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love."

© FilmMagic Jennifer Aniston is said to have found love again

She also shared in April that she had been "doing some hypnosis lately" to help her overcome a fear of flying, while Jim also commented on a post of hers that same month with a heart and bicep emojis.

Jim is an author and executive who places a focus on transformational coaching and subconscious healing. It marks a notable difference to Jennifer's previous relationships: she was married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

© Instagram Still from a video shared by hypnotist Jim Curtis

"Jennifer is in a Saturn-influenced period of life," Sunaree, the Co-Founder of TarotCards.io, added.

"There’s less interest in surface-level attraction, more focus on emotional safety, shared growth, and spiritual compatibility. A wellness figure like Curtis fits this phase perfectly."

© Getty Images Jennifer was previously married twice

It was reported that in June Jennifer and Jim stayed at the five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur in California, and in July new pictures shared on DailyMail.com showed the pair on vacation in Mallorca with friends including Courteney, Amy Schumer and Jason Bateman.

Jim was pictured giving Jennifer a back massage at one point; Jim rocked an all-black outfit with a salt and pepper beard and hair, while Jennifer also wore an all-black dress with a low scoop neck and her hair loose.