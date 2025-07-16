Jennifer Aniston's latest fashion choice surprises fans in new photos

Jennifer Aniston is in the news after she was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Los Angeles hypnotist Jim Curtis. But, her romance isn't the only thing that's surprised fans.

The Morning Show actress made a callback to one of her most famous roles after landing back in L.A. following her vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Jennifer stepped out in a white tank top, baggy light-wash blue jeans, flip flops and a beige crossbody bag. She completed the outfit with a tan floppy hat, a look very similar to one worn by Rachel Green.

Fans of Friends loved Rachel for her effortlessly chic style and her iconic hair. During the season three finale, Rachel dons a laughably large beach hat given to her by Ross.

Chandler, played by the late Matthew Perry, jokingly asks: "Did he buy it for you, or win it for you?" Rachel, who worked at Ralph Lauren, responded: "Well excuse me my fashion impaired friends, I'm here to tell you that hats are back."

© Getty Images Jennifer and her Friends costars

"And this time they've ganged up to join one giant super hat," chimed in Phoebe, played by Lisa Kudrow.

Jennifer's hat is nowhere near as large as Rachel's, but it is the epitome of summer style. She landed in L.A. with fellow actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Jennifer and Jason have starred in several films together, including the Horrible Bosses series and The Breakup.

This summer trip wasn't the only time Jennifer embodied Rachel Green. In April, she was seen in L.A. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black crossbody purse. The casual outfit felt like Rachel in the early seasons, except for Jennifer's Birkenstock sandals, which Rachel would probably never have worn.

© Getty Images Jennifer was a '90s style icon

Jennifer's love life

The Emmy award winning actress is reportedly dating Jim Curtis, who recently opened up about the "love" in his life.

Per PageSix, Jim wrote in a newsletter to his fans: "I am back from vacation and what an experience." He continued: "When I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis."

"I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, 'Oh!' That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic," Jim shared.

Jim's comment on one of Jennifer's Instagrams

While Jennifer has yet to comment on her reported relationship with Jim, he routinely likes her Instagram photos. After returning from vacation, the actress reposted a quote to her Instagram Stories that read: "People who still radiate love in a world that has shown them its darkest sides, please never change."

Jennifer keeps her dating life relatively private. Her last public relationship was with fellow actor Justin Theroux. The two were married for three years and divorced in 2018, while still remaining good friends.

Of course, her most talked about relationship was with Brad Pitt. The two were married for five years and divorced after Brad's relationship with his now estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The two reunited in 2019 when Brad attended Jennifer's 50th birthday party.

© JB Lacroix Jennifer and Justin were together for seven years

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Jennifer explained: "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends. And we speak and there's no oddness at all."