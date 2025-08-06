Mama June Shannon is unrecognizable in new photos following dramatic weight loss transformation

Mama June Shannon showcased her incredible weight loss transformation in a social media video on Monday, and encouraged her fans to persevere on their own health journeys.

The 45-year-old, who has lost over 300 pounds on her weight loss journey, shared a video that featured several glowing selfies of June, each showcasing her happy smile and svelte figure.

June's incredible journey

© Instagram June shared a series of photos of her stunning transformation

"Never lose yourself. I've been [lost] over the years, been on top and hit rock bottom," June wrote in the caption. "[There are] rough days as it is. It's not all peaches and rainbows."

Her fans rushed to the comment section to praise the mother of four's incredible transformation, with one writing, "You've stepped up so much!! And you look so good whilst doing it," while another added, "June bug you look fabulous."

Learn more about our favorite celebrity weight loss success stories below...

WATCH: Celebrity Weight Loss Success Stories

"Happy looks good on you," another chimed in, while a fourth exclaimed, "Good job June. Prioritizing your health is the best thing you can do."

June and her family rose to fame after appearing on Toddlers & Tiaras, a TLC show that followed the personal lives of child beauty pageant contestants.

© Instagram The mother of four has lost over 300 pounds

Her daughter Alana, better known as Honey Boo Boo, quickly became a fan favorite for her outspoken and sassy personality, scoring her family a spinoff show titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

June then scored her own reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, and has been documenting her weight loss journey since 2017.

She underwent gastric sleeve bypass surgery in 2015, yet gained 100 pounds afterwards due to the immense stress of supporting her eldest daughter, Anna, through her cancer battle. Anna sadly passed away aged 29 in December 2023.

A major change

© Getty Images for Extra June and Alana rose to fame after their appearance on Toddlers and Tiaras

The reality star then opted to undergo frequent semaglutide injections, which allowed her to shed the weight over time.

June revealed that she had stopped taking the injections in December 2024, and had managed to maintain her figure thanks to her healthy lifestyle.

"I left my medication at home [while on vacation] and realized in 10 days I could do without it," she told Us Weekly. "I didn't get back on it."

© Getty Images The 45-year-old stopped taking her weight loss medication in 2024

"Not judging anyone who's on the weight loss shot because if you are, then it's fine, but I don't take the weight loss shot anymore due to the fact that it is a stepping stone, but it's not a fix-all, be-all," she continued.

"You have to make it a lifestyle change. So I made the lifestyle changes, and I know I can move forward with the lifestyle changes."

She later told In Touch Weekly that she doesn't regret using the medication, adding that it can help with a range of health issues.

© Getty Images June shared that she overhauled her lifestyle completely

"I tell you all the time, if you choose to go on the weight loss shot, it has so many benefits," she said.

"Not just for weight loss, but for, like, people who have like PCOS, women's issues, people who have inflammation, people who have other issues going on."

"I haven't took the shot since, like, December and [am] still maintaining and eating properly no matter where I'm at," she explained.