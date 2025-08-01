1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton reveals major milestone in weight loss journey

1000-Lb Sisters has delighted fans with her latest update, after losing a whopping 500 lbs on her weight loss journey.

The 39-year-old took to TikTok to ask her followers to send in their questions for her to answer, with eagle-eyed fans pointing out a clue that she may have moved to the next stage of her health journey.

On the road

© TikTok Tammy held car keys in her hands during the video

"If you want to ask some questions message the @FatBoyApp and we will go live one day and read them and try to answer some!!!!" Tammy captioned the video, which saw her sitting on a chair and holding a pair of car keys.

"Are you driving now? I see you're holding keys," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Tammy, are you driving? You have car keys in your hand. I hope you are, you have come so far!"

At her heaviest, the TV personality weighed in at 700 lbs and was unable to drive as a result. If she is now driving, it would mark a giant step in her life following her 500-pound weight loss.

She weighed 700 lbs at her heaviest

More of her followers chimed in with messages of support, with one writing, "Tam you look incredible!!!!! I hope you all are doing great," while another exclaimed, "Girl you are amazing. I have watched you from day one. So proud of you."

This comes after Tammy confirmed that season eight of the hit show was going ahead, after fans questioned if it had been canceled by TLC.

"No they haven't [canceled], we are working on season eight," she wrote on social media. "I don't understand why people keep posting fake news about us."

A tough childhood

© TLC Their show premiered in 2020

Tammy and her sister Amy have been on our screens since 2020, when their combined weight came in at 1000 lbs.

Amy opened up about their tough childhoods on the show, revealing that they were set back from the start.

"We grew up very poor," she explained. "We grew up with fast food, mostly. But if we didn't have fast food, the church would give us food."

© Instagram Amy shared that they came from a poor family

"There was five kids, so our mom worked three jobs," she continued. "We didn't really get much love and affection growing up. It was actually quite the opposite. We got told we were stupid, we were lazy."

Tammy added that she had been overweight "all my life" and that she was the victim of bullying in school.

"Kids in school were very mean. They would push me, call me names. By 20 years old, I weighed about 500 pounds," she said.

An incredible journey

© TikTok Tammy underwent bariatric surgery in 2022

In the years since their show went live, both Amy and Tammy have worked hard to shed the weight, with the latter undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022 and checking into a 14-month weight loss rehab facility.

Their stories of resilience have inspired millions across the world as they continue to shed light on issues facing obese people.

"By us putting our stories out there, we're helping others," Tammy told People. "We're helping others to see that they can lose weight too. They're not alone. They thank us for putting our story out there. It's kind of comforting knowing we're putting smiles on other people's faces."

To see Tammy's incredible transformation, watch below...