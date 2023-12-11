Mama June Shannon talks 'nightmare' reality following death of daughter at age 29

June "Mama June" Shannon is grieving the loss of her eldest daughter Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell, who died following a long battle with cancer on December 9.

The 44-year-old TLC star has remained active on social media as she and her family members remember the legacy of the late 29-year-old.

Mama June took to her Instagram Stories with a statement from WE TV, the network behind Mama June: From Not to Hot, mourning the death of Anna.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anna Cardwell, a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend," it read. "Our sincerest condolences to June, Pumpkin, Alana, Jessica and their family during this difficult time.

"Anna will be truly missed but never forgotten as her light and spirit live on."

Mama June added to it: "I keep feeling this is all a nightmare, this is the toughest thing I have ever been through."

The reality TV star first achieved fame through her appearances with her youngest daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson on the controversial TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras. They've since parlayed their fame into multiple spin-off reality series of their own.

Mama June is a mom to four daughters – the late Anna, 27-year-old Jessica Louise "Chubbs," 23-year-old Lauryn Mychelle "Pumpkin" Efird, and 18-year-old Alana. She is also a grandmother through Anna and Lauryn, with Anna leaving behind two daughters and Lauryn a mom to two sons and two daughters.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy starting in March. She shared continual updates on her progress on Instagram, and continued to cheer her family on through milestones like Alana's high school graduation.

Anna and Mama June had a strained relationship for much of their public lives, but reconnected and mended ties after the former's cancer diagnosis was revealed.

Days before her passing, Mama June took to Instagram to ask for prayers from fans for her daughter as her cancer progressed. "Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y'all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time." Watch below...

She announced the devastating news on December 10 with an Instagram post featuring the entire family together, and wrote alongside it: "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us.

"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she [wanted] and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today."

The statement concluded with: "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time."

