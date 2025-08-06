Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills reveals furious train row: 'I took my leg off - and he shut up'

Heather Mills, who is the ex-wife of Sir Paul McCartney, has revealed an ordeal with a train passenger who accused her of taking up too much space with her prosthetic leg.

The businesswoman and model, who was married to the Beatle for six years, took to her Instagram stories to share the ordeal with her followers.

Sporting a red jumpsuit and a pair of yellow glasses, Heather, 57, said: "This is for everyone who travels on a train and is getting annoyed because of a tall leggy blonde who's having to stretch her leg out.

"The reason for this is because you can't pull your leg right in because the underneath of the prosthetic cuts into the back of the leg.

Heather Mills says she removed her prosthetic leg to silence a 'moany man'

"So just think twice before you turn your nose up." Heather added that she "had a moany man" who had reportedly asked her to move her leg.

"I tried to explain and he wouldn't listen," she continued. "So, I took my leg off - and he shut up."

Heather called out the 'moany man' on her Instagram stories

Heather Mills' road accident

Heather found her life changed forever when, in August 1993, she was hit by a speeding police motorcycle as she stepped off a curb.

The accident cost her the lower half of her left leg. Despite her own private distress, she continued to work with her various charities, organising a programme called the Heather Mills Health Trust which ran from 2000-2004 and sent discarded prosthetic limbs abroad to amputees.

Heather met Paul through her charity work

Heather Mill's and Paul McCartney's marriage

Heather was presenting at a charitable awards ceremony at London's Dorchester in May 1999 when she met former Beatle Paul McCartney.

The Beatles legend was quick to get in touch and the two quickly began a relationship that would last until 2008.

"I thought he was very cute but it didn't enter my head that he fancied me," she later recalled. The couple became engaged during a visit to the Lake District and tied the knot in front of 300 guests at a church in the grounds of Ireland's 17th-century Castle Leslie on 11 June 2002.

The couple divorced in 2008

A daughter, Beatrice Milly McCartney, was born the following year on 28 October 2003. Just three years later, the couple split and eventually divorced in 2008.

The couple announced their split with a joint statement citing that they had "found it increasingly difficult to maintain a normal relationship with constant intrusion into our private lives."