Simone Biles sizzles in polka dot bikini amid time away from her husband

Simone Biles proved that she could take up a career in modelling after showcasing her incredible figure in a tiny polka dot bikini on Tuesday.

The legendary gymnast shared a mirror selfie with her 12.3 million Instagram followers while on a trip to Las Vegas, following her stunning solo yacht escape just days prior.

What happens in Vegas

© Instagram Simone shared the stunning selfie from her Las Vegas hotel room

"Woke up in the city that never sleeps," Simone captioned the bikini snap, which she took in her hotel bathroom.

Her brunette hair was slicked back into a tight ponytail, and she added silver and pearl jewelry to complete the look.

To learn more about Simone's journey to Olympic greatness, watch below...

WATCH: Simone Biles: the gymnastics icon with eyes on Olympic glory

The star then appeared to venture out to the stunning hotel pool to soak up the sun on a much-needed vacation.

Simone jetted home from Las Vegas after only 24 hours in the city, returning to her Houston abode where she resides with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and their dogs Lilo and Rambo.

© Michael Reaves Jonathan is under contract with the Chicago Bears

The NFL star signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in 2024, after playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2023 and for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022.

He is busy preparing for the upcoming season, and spent time at the Bears' training camp in July while Simone was enjoying vacation time.

Self-love

© Instagram Simone has been candid about her self-love journey

The gold medal winner often shares stunning bikini selfies with her fans, and opened up to Harper's Bazaar about learning to love herself in recent years.

"My relationship with beauty has changed a lot over time, sometimes with the trends and sometimes not. Now, I would still say my personal preference is always having a clean face and just being confident in who I am," she said.

"I'll have semi-permanent lashes the majority of the time, even if I don't have make-up on, but I think that it's really special to fall in love with what your natural face looks like."

© Getty Images She is the most decorated gymnast of all time

In a candid interview with Vogue, Simone revealed that it took time to overcome the negative comments she received about her body and to learn self-acceptance.

"They focused on my hair. They focused on how big my legs were. But God made me this way, and I feel like if I didn't have these legs or these calves, I wouldn't be able to tumble as high as I can and have all of these moves named after me," she declared.

Mental health advocate

© Getty Images She dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to mental health concerns

Simone inspired millions when she chose to drop out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns.

She came back in full force for the Paris Olympics in 2024, winning four medals and becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Simone credited her therapist for teaching her to set boundaries in her work and personal life, which allowed her to regulate her emotions and be mentally strong for the competition.

© Getty Images Simone explained the importance of setting boundaries

"If you ask [coaches] Cécile and Laurent, they would definitely be like, 'We saw her set so many boundaries and that was in her personal life,'" the 28-year-old told Olympics.com.

"Whenever I came home, I just set so many boundaries, like I'm not gonna be doing this, this, this. I will go out to lunch here and there with my friends, just to also fill my tank back up, but other than that, it's like, I'm not doing any extra stuff that's not needed."