Unexpected Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert puts 30-year feud to rest

Some might say the feud between Oasis and the Spice Girls is healing after a mini reunion took place at the iconic Brit Pop band’s Wembley show last week.

The Oasis Live '25 tour took over Wembley Stadium last month with five sold-out shows taking place ahead of more dates at the venue later in the year.

Spotted in the crowd were none other than Melanie Chisholm, 51, and Geri Halliwell, 53, having their own mini Spice Girls reunion.

Geri had previously posted a picture of her meeting three of the Lionesses while enjoying the show. Still, on Wednesday, in a post for her birthday, it was revealed ‘Ginger Spice’ was also reunited with ‘Sporty Spice’.

The birthday tribute included an array of pictures showing the two bandmates over the years. In the carousel of images was a photo of Mel and Geri posing together in the stands at Wembley Stadium.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday darling @gerihalliwellhorner, our Ginger Spice. Have an amazing day, love you to pieces."

Oasis’ feud with the Spice Girls

Oasis infamously feuded with a litany of their contemporaries during their '90s reign including, Blur, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls.

The feud between the two bands was ignited when, in the lead up to the 1997 BRIT Awards, both bands were up for awards.

Spice Girls' ultimately clinched British Single of the Year for their debut single Wannabe, which beat out Oasis' hit Don't Look Back in Anger. During their acceptance speech, Melanie C had a message for Liam.

She said on stage: "I just want to say, Liam, come and have a go if you think you're hard enough."

Liam and the Spice Girls have since patched up their feud in 2012 when they performed alongside each other for the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. After the ceremony, Liam posed for a picture with Mel B, Melanie C, Geri, and Emma Bunton.

Mel B posted the picture of the group with the Oasis frontman: "Love @liamgallagher "come and 'ave a go!"'

In 2020 Melanie C spoke about the feud when she guest-hosted BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 90s in 2020. Joined by Geri, the two joked they had put "those boys" in their place at the BRITs in 1997.

"Yeah so Liam Gallagher had been bad mouthing us and I told him to come and have a go if he thinks he's hard enough," Melanie explained.

"I'd actually never met him and I got to meet him a few months later and he was like 'c'mon then, scouse' kind of offering me out ... he's gone on to make some great records as well, so yeah, no beef."