Mel B's message to Geri Halliwell days after wedding snub

Mel B has posted a tribute to her former bandmate, Geri Halliwell-Horner, just days after she snubbed her wedding celebrations.

Mel, 50, wished the former Spice Girl a happy birthday via her Instagram stories.

Mel B has wished Geri Halliwell happy birthday days after the former Spice Girl snubbed her bandmate's wedding

"Happy birthday Ginge!" Mel wrote over a picture of the two of them from their Spice Girls days.

The post comes just days after Geri's noticeable absence from Mel B's wedding celebrations. Geri did not attend Mel B's nuptials in London in July, nor her second celebration in Marrakech.

However, Mel's other bandmates, Emma Bunton and Melanie C, showed up for the occasion. However, despite missing out on the lavish nuptials, it's understood that Geri sent flowers in lieu of her absence.

Emma Bunton also wished the former Spice Girl a happy birthday with a sweet post on her Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful friend @gerihalliwellhorner! Love you to bits. Have the most gorgeous day." The singer then posted pictures of the duo from the Say You'll Be There music video and from Geri's 2015 wedding to Christian Horner.

Victoria Beckham also wished Geri happy birthday with a sweet post to her Instagram story. Sharing a picture of her, Emma and Geri, Victoria wrote: "Happy birthday @gerihalliwellhorner!! Kisses @emmaleebunton xx."

Mel B and Geri Halliwell's friendship

The former Spice Girls' relationship has been rocky since 2019 after Mel B claimed they were romantically linked during the height of their Spice Girls fame.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories series, the America's Got Talent judge alleged that the Spice Girls bandmates had "all slept in a bed together".

© Getty Images There has been tension between the once-bandmates since 2019

She later added: "[Geri's] going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband."

At the time, a representative for Geri said: "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days."

© Redferns A representative for Geri at the time said she was 'disappointed'.

The message continued: "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

The rep then concluded: "Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories."

Mel B's comments on Geri's age

While the tour went ahead, in 2024, Mel reignited rumblings of a feud when she insinuated that Geri lies about her age while appearing on the So Wrong It’s Right podcast.

"No one knows how old Geri is. No one's seen her passport," she told host Olivia Attwood. "I mean, I know we've travelled the world, but I still don’t know how old she is. Well, she claims she just had her 50th birthday, but I don’t believe her."

Tensions reportedly arose again just months later after Mel's post for Geri's 52nd birthday when the singer wished her friend a happy 75th birthday. "Happy 75th birthday Ginge," wrote the singer over a photo of her and Halliwell smoking a cigar.