Christian Horner issues public message to wife Geri following Red Bull sacking

Though the pair have seen a major lifestyle shakeup in recent months, Christian Horner and his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner have continued to publicly declare their support and care for one another.

On Wednesday, the singer celebrated her 53rd birthday, prompting messages from all of her former bandmates, but most importantly from her devoted husband.

Taking to Instagram, the former Red Bull boss shared two pictures of his beaming wife, who was wearing her signature colour, white, in both snaps.

In the first, Geri looked beautiful in a long-sleeved white jumper, while Christian captioned the image: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife [heart eyes emoji]".

© Instagram Geri was glowing in the holiday pictures Christian shared

Alongside the second, in which Geri was posing with her arms wide by the sea, he simply wrote: "Birthday vibes".

Geri Halliwell-Horner's bandmates all sent her messages

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of her and Geri with Emma Bunton to her Instagram story to celebrate the special day, while Emma herself shared a collage of photos, including one from Geri and Christian's wedding.

© Instagram Geri turned 53 on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Mel B, whose wedding Geri recently missed, posted a snap of the two together, captioned: "Happy Birthday ginge!", while Mel C shared a series of photos with her and Geri, as well as their other bandmates.

Geri and Christian's changes at home

Just under a month ago, it was announced that Christian had been sacked from his position as the team principal for the Red Bull Formula 1 team, after 20 years of serving in the role.

Laurent Mekies, who was then the principal of sister team Racing Bulls, took over from Christian immediately.

© Getty Images Christian was sacked in July

The dismissal came 17 months after he was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague.

Red Bull GmBH, the team's parent company, cleared him of the claims twice, with the female complainant being suspended on full pay, and an appeal was also dismissed. Throughout the process, Christian denied all accusations.

A spokesperson for Red Bull GmBH released a statement at the time, which read: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed."

© Getty Images Christian had held his position since 2005

It continued: "The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."