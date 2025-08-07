Kris Jenner's appearance in latest photos leaves fans with questions

Not even Kris Jenner is immune to an apparent photoshop fail.

This week, the famed Kardashian momager raised questions over her appearance after eagle-eyes fans noticed an extra toe or two in new photos.

While the reality star shared a post celebrating her mom Mary Jo Campbell's 91st birthday, fans paid attention to something entirely different.

Taking to Instagram, Kris first shared a photo of her standing on a staircase, wearing a white, yellow and black printed dress with a matching jacket by Oscar de la Renta, paired with a gold bag and heeled flip-flops.

And though the first of the photos didn't strike many as odd, in others, her toes do look a little suspicious.

Kris has been looking especially youthful lately

Taking to the comments section under the post, one fan wrote: "Does she have 6 toes, or am I trippin?" as others followed suit with: "You are NOT trippin," and: "You have 6 toes??" however another argued: "You gotta zoom in and count the white nail polish on her toes, it's only 5."

Others merely focused on how great she looks in the photos, writing: "A VISION," and: "She is getting more younger as years goes by," as well as: "Absolutely gorgeous."

© Instagram The Kardashian matriarch was recently traveling with Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey

Kris' youthful appearance has in fact made headlines as of late, particularly after stepping out in Paris for Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette getaway in Paris ahead of her Venice wedding to Jeff Bezos, which Kris also attended.

She reportedly recently got another facelift done by a famed New York City doctor, and though she hasn't addressed her latest procedures yet, she did recently confirm she got her first facelift done in 2011.

© Getty Images With her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner at Lauren and Jeff's wedding

After her daughter Kylie Jenner revealed details of her breast augmentation — 445cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone — her doctor, Dr. Garth Fisher, made a statement on Instagram about it. "I'm honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated."

© Getty Images With her longtime partner Corey Gamble

He then maintained: "Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over 3 decades, we've never had a single breach. My entire team is thoroughly trained and bound by strict NDAs and confidentiality agreements. This is more than policy — it's our culture," adding: "I will never discuss any details of a procedure or procedures unless the patient has chosen to share them or given me permission to discuss. Every patient is unique. This isn't 'cookbook' surgery — it's thoughtful, personalized care."

Kris then commented back: "Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it's like and not be afraid… You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!"