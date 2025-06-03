Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kris Jenner's viral new look

When Kris Jenner debuted her striking facial transformation in Paris last month, the world took notice. The iconic momager revealed a youthful glow – porcelain-smooth cheeks, a sculpted jawline, and radiant skin – that had many mistaking her for one of her daughters rather than their mother.

While many have speculated over her perceived plastic surgery after People confirmed that The Kardashians star has undergone aesthetic enhancements by plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine in New York City, Kris is yet to confirm.

© Instagram Kris Jenner's new look

However, Kim Kardashian has now reacted to her mom's new look in the most hilarious way possible. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Sunday to gush over her mom's stunning transformation.

Kim posted a photograph of her hairstylist Chris Appleton from the red carpet of NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT at The Kia Forum. In the snap, Chris rocked a white T-shirt that read, "I'll have what Kris Jenner is having" in capitalized black letters. The amusing top was styled with black leather pants.

Over the image, Kim penned: "@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!"

© Instagram Kim Kardashian reacted to Kris's transformation

It is thought that Kris underwent a traditional SMAS facelift, a procedure that Dr. Levine specializes in. Dr. Levine is said to perform a lateral SMASectomy, a technique that involves removing a section of the SMAS layer and then stitching the edges together. He pairs this with a deep neck lift, which refines the area beneath the platysma by contouring fat pads, salivary glands, and digastric muscles.

As per his website, "Dr. Levine, a board-certified plastic surgeon is known for his unique ability to customize the most contemporary surgical techniques. Facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid rejuvenation (lower blepharoplasty and upper blepharoplasty), body contouring, and breast augmentation and reduction."

Kris's treatments

© Instagram Kris' new photos had fans doing a double take

The Kardashian matriarch has been open in the past over receiving cosmetic treatments. In 2019, Kris admitted that she gets botox regularly. "It’s a one-stop shop for me," she told People. "And who doesn’t love Botox? For me, it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time."

"My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life," she added. "A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I’m good to go. I’m pretty traditional. As long as I’m clean and scrubbed up, I'm a happy camper."

© Instagram Kris looks so youthful in new photos

Kris also revealed that she underwent earlobe reduction surgery in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "All I want is just cute ears. Ever since Kim made a comment about my ears I’ve always wondered and now I am looking in the mirror obsessively like, 'Are they too big?'" she said.

"I learned that your nose and your ears keep growing your whole life. I think that the decision to do something about my ever-changing ears is suddenly a priority."