Anthony Hopkins reacts to controversial new SKIMS product with hilarious clip – watch

Kim Kardashian's new shapewear product has divided the internet, with some criticizing her for upholding unhealthy beauty standards while others have praised the reality TV star for its results.

Thousands of commenters have compared The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap to Hannibal Lecter's iconic bite restraint mask from the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, for which Sir Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar.

See Anthony's parody below...

The ultimate roast

© Instagram Anthony poked fun at the new SKIMS product

The iconic actor weighed in on the face wrap conversation by sharing a hilarious video on social media that sent fans into a frenzy.

"Hello Kim, I'm already feeling 10 years younger," Anthony said as he looked at the camera with the face wrap securely fastened around his chin. He then proceeded to make the iconic slurping sound of his character, which has been endlessly parodied since the film was released more than 30 years ago.

"Goodbye," he concluded, as the camera pulled in closer to his face. The 87-year-old looked incredible in the clip and sported a blue and green tropical shirt as he transformed into the character.

© Getty Images Fans compared Kim's face wrap to Hannibal Lecter's restraint mask

He captioned the post: "Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner," referring to the fact that his character, Hannibal, was famously a cannibal who once ate a liver with "some fava beans and a nice chianti".

Anthony's fans rushed to the comment section to share their delight over the parody, with one writing, "THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing Sir Anthony!" while another added, "Great actor with a great sense of humor!"

"This is the best publicity you could get @kimkardashian," a third fan noted, while actress Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in, simply writing "Genius".

Kim herself seemed to love the hilarious clip, and reposted it to her Instagram story. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, also loved the joke and hit like on his video.

Unrealistic beauty standards

© SKIMS Kim's new product is making waves online

The mother of four's SKIMS product has drawn ire from fans and critics alike, who accused Kim of stoking women's insecurities.

"Our first-ever face innovation is here," the product description reads. "This must-have face wrap boasts our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support. Velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck allow for easy, everyday wear."

Kim took to Instagram to share more about the controversial product, which retails for $48, explaining that it was a "necessity".

© Instagram Kim claimed that the face product contained collagen

"Okay guys, so you know we've been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she told her followers. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it's just this amazing jaw support."

"It just snatches your little chinny chin chin…It's super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house," she added.

© WWD via Getty Images She explained that the face wrap was a "necessity"

Commenters shared their disappointment in the comments of SKIMS' original post, with one writing, "Is this April Fools?" while another quipped, "What in the Hannibal is this?"

"Does anyone else think this is too much and raises beauty standards?" a third commented, while a fourth chimed in, "State of the world in shambles, people dying, Kim: New Hannibal Lector Nylon face wrap just dropped!!!"