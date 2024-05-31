Kris Jenner's flawless face at 68: her skincare and surgery revealed

Kris Jenner has made no secret that she's fond of an aesthetic procedure or two, speaking openly about the various surgeries she's had, including a facelift and a neck lift - the latter was even filmed for Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Speaking of the treatments she's booked in for, 68-year-old Kris shared in 2015 that she'd had: "Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over."

At the time, she also said she had a breast reduction, "a couple of years ago" as she, "felt they were too big".

© Getty Kris Jenner has a strict skin routine

Kris Jenner's facelift

Perhaps the biggest secret to Kris Jenner's youth is the pinnacle facelift she had in 2011, performed by surgeon Dr. Fisher.

Kris booked in for the procedure because she wanted to feel her best ahead of Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kris Humphries.

A pinnacle facelift can address sagging skin, hollowed cheeks and drooping eyelids, promising to erase years of stress, sun exposure and wear and tear to reveal a refreshed and younger version of his patient – Kris certainly looks fresh!

© Lionel Hahn Kriss Jenner looks flawless

Kris Jenner's skincare

Kris' fresh visage isn't all down to surgery, though - she has a strict skincare routine too.

While Kris' daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have much-loved skincare brands, Kris opts for luxury skincare from The Beauty Sandwich when she wants to look her best for red-carpet events.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kris Jenner looks after her skin

Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, facialist Ivan Pol used three products from his The Beauty Sandwich range to create Kris' "dewy, snatched and deliciously gorgeous" look.

Ivan revealed he used the 'Amuse Bouche' hydrating facial mist, the 'Secret Sauce' Firming And Fortifying Facial Vitamin Serum', which claims to plump the skin, and the 'Snatching Sauce', which promises to instantly lift the skin, for a facelift in a bottle effect, creating a tighter, fresh complexion.

Ivan also shared a collection of other products he used on the Kardashian matriarch to keep her looking flawless for the biggest night in fashion.

Ahead of the Met Gala, Ivan treated Kris to a face full of Chanel including the 'N°1 De Chanel Sérum Revitalisant' serum for increased skin vitality. On Kris' eyes, Ivan used the 'Sublimage L'essence Fondamentale Yeux' to decrease the appearance of dark circles, followed by another hydrating mist in the form of 'Sublimage La Brume'.

© Ryan Emberley/amfAR Kris Jenner looks eternally youthful

From the same range, he used Chanel's 'Sublimage L'extrait De Nuit' a product designed for use at night time to rejuvenate the skin.

Kris Jenner's makeup

Not wanting to totally shun her daughter's brand, Kris did use makeup Kylie's collections, including the Kylie Cosmetics blusher in Make Him Blush and the Kylash volume mascara.

We know what we'll be buying on payday!