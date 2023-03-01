Kelly Clarkson's reunion with ex-husband's family has fans so excited The Voice judge was married to Brandon Blackstock for seven years and they share two children

Kelly Clarkson's marriage may not have had a happy ending, but she remains close to her former mother-in-law, Reba McEntire - and they're about to get a whole lot closer.

One year after Kelly's divorce from the country music star's stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was finalized, the star is teaming up with Reba on The Voice.

It was announced last week that Reba would be joining the singing show as a Mega Mentor, while Kelly is on the panel of judges.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's wedding video

Loading the player...

Reba will advise Kelly and her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan and their team members ahead of the Knockout Rounds.

Fans are excited for the reunion and have been commenting on The Voice's Instagram feed.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's appearance leaves fans lost for words in dress you need to see

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020, but Reba has continued to be a part of her grandchildren's lives.

The couple have two children, River, eight, and Remington, six, and Reba dotes upon them.

Reba and Kelly are thrilled to be reuinted on The Voice

After their divorce, the singer and actress opened up about the heartbreaking situation when she said: "You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend… I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull through this.

"I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart."

RELATED: How much is Kelly Clarkson's net worth?

It's been a rocky road for the pair, but they are now on amicable terms and even spent the summer in Montana together.

Speaking to Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, Kelly admitted that the temporary reunion with her ex was for the sake of their children as it helped them feel more "centered".

Kelly shares her two children with ex Brandon

"The kids were with me and with their dad," she said when asked about her summer activities. "It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana," she added. "It felt kind of the first time, like, I think my kids felt a little more centered as well, so it was nice."

Kelly and Brandon were married for seven years and finalized their divorce in March. Hinting about their messy split, Kelly added about her decision to take time off: "It's obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute."

While the legal disputes between the two have seemingly been resolved, Kelly still must pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024. Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though the singer has primary custody of their two children, and he has them one weekend a month.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.