Gerard Butler sparks debate as he steps out with wedding ring alongside girlfriend Morgan Brown

Gerard Butler knows how to keep fans guessing. The 300 star set off a fresh round of wedding whispers on Friday when he was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport wearing a band on his left ring finger while traveling with girlfriend Morgan Brown.

The sighting, casual and low key, was enough to send social media into sleuth mode. Was it just a favorite piece of jewelry, or did the private couple quietly make things official?

What we do know is that Gerard, 55, and Morgan, 54, looked relaxed and happy as they moved through the terminal, smiling as they rode an escalator together.

© Tony/X17online.com Gerard Butler turned heads at LAX with girlfriend Morgan Brown wearing a wedding band

The Scottish actor, who has spent years dividing his time between film sets and far flung adventures, cut a bohemian figure in a wide brim hat and a beaded necklace that peeked out from his open shirt.

Morgan, a real estate investor and interior designer with a sharp eye for understated elegance, kept it soft and cozy in brown leggings and a matching slouchy top. The mood was easy, the outfits were unfussy, and that single detail on his hand did all the talking.

© Tony/X17online.com A close up of Gerard's ring

Gerard’s band sat exactly where a wedding ring would go, which is why fans took notice. Morgan did not appear to be wearing a ring in the new photos, although she was spotted in July with a substantial gold band on her wedding finger.

For a pair who have guarded the quiet parts of their life together, the accessories alone became a story. Neither has commented, and there was no grand announcement, only two people navigating airport escalators with the contentment of a couple that has weathered a lot.

© The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Gerard's girlfriend wears a large gold ring on her wedding finger

Gerard and Morgan’s romance began in 2014, and like many relationships that stretch across a decade, theirs has had chapters. They broke up in 2016, reunited the following summer, and have stepped back and forward since.

Gerard spoke candidly about the emotional toll of one split during the pandemic. "I went through a break up during corona so I lost a loved one in a different way, and that’s been very hard, much harder than I thought,”"he told News.com.au, a rare moment of vulnerability from a star who usually keeps his private life zipped.

By April 2021, the couple were photographed sharing affectionate moments again, and the pendulum seemed to swing back to together. Through it all, friends have said their connection has never been in doubt. Timing, travel, and the intensity of Gerard’s schedule have often set the pace.

© Getty Images (L-R) Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown

The actor has been open about the future he wants. "In five years I want to be in a relationship. I’d love to have one or two kids, it’s about time," he told People in 2017. He also admitted that his career can crowd out everything else. At one point he joked, and not entirely lightly, that he had "no personal life." The comment resonated because it sounded true. Gerard is the kind of leading man who disappears into action roles and location shoots.

© WireImage Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown attend Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of DreamWorks "How To Train Your Dragon"

Last year, Gerard briefly set off new romance chatter when he was photographed taking a stroll through Primrose Hill with Sports Illustrated star Penny Lane. But in June this year Gerard and Morgan were back on a red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of How to Train Your Dragon, a franchise that has become one of his signature crowd pleasers.